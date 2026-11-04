PRNewswire

Bangkok [Thailand], November 4: Agoda, the Official Travel Partner of Eurovision Song Contest Asia, is getting fans to the first-ever Grand Final in Bangkok on 14 November 2026. From accommodation offers to an immersive booth and creators on the ground, the digital travel platform is bringing the build-up and excitement to fans across the region and beyond.

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Based on Agoda accommodation searches, travelers from various markets across Asia are showing interest in travelling to Bangkok for the Grand Final period, led by Thailand, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore and Taiwan, followed by South Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam and India.

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From Stay to Stage: Agoda's Grand Final Lineup

Fans visiting Bangkok for the Grand Final can book accommodation with discounts of up to 25% via the Agoda website, from now to 14 November 2026, for Thailand stays between 9 to 16 November 2026. Tickets for the Grand Final and the 13 November Preview Show are sold separately.

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On the ground, Agoda will be at One Bangkok Forum on finale day with an immersive in-person booth. The Agoda Dot Studio will present fans, artists and attendees alike with a range of experiences, including creating content at an interview studio, capturing the moment against a backdrop, and belting out their favorite tunes at a karaoke booth.

Leading up to and during the Grand Final, lifestyle creators from across Asia will be invited to Bangkok, Thailand, to experience the festivities first-hand. These Agoda Insiders have already taken followers backstage and interviewed artists at their National Finals. In Bangkok, they will offer exclusive access to the set-up and the Grand Final, bringing the contest, the city and their own unique cultures to regional audiences.

Kris Suebjaklap, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Agoda, shared: "Eurovision Song Contest has always brought people together through music, and its first Grand Final in Asia is a milestone for the region. It also falls at one of the most popular times of year to visit Bangkok, and we are seeing interest in the city from Asian travelers over the Grand Final period. Agoda's purpose of bridging the world through travel makes this partnership a natural fit, and the excitement is just as real inside our own teams as it is among fans."

Assaf Blecher, Executive Producer, Eurovision Song Contest Asia, said: "Eurovision Song Contest Asia brings 11 countries and some of the region's most distinctive voices onto one stage for the first time. Fans are at the heart of it, and we are delighted to have Agoda, as Official Travel Partner, helping them travel to Bangkok to be part of this first Grand Final."

Make a Weekend of It: A Fan's Guide to One Bangkok

The Grand Final takes place at One Bangkok Forum, at the heart of the city's landmark new district, and the neighborhood around it gives fans every reason to arrive early and stay late.

- Before the show: Lumphini MRT Station links directly to One Bangkok via an air-conditioned underground walkway, so fans can skip the traffic and explore the district's public art, shops, restaurants and cafés, or nearby Lumphini Park.

- After the final: The celebration doesn't end with the last points. Neighboring Silom and Sathorn keep the nightlife going late, with bars, clubs and late-night eats for every kind of after-party.

- Where to stay: Near the venue are upscale hotels in Sathorn, boutique and design-led stays around Silom and Lumphini, serviced apartments for groups and value-friendly options, with the Chao Phraya riverside a short ride away.

- Things to do: Fans can take in the skyline from King Power Mahanakhon SkyWalk, catch live Muay Thai at Rajadamnern Stadium, meet marine life at SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World or get airborne at Skyflyers, bookable via the same page.

NOTES TO EDITORS: About the Data: The data is based on Agoda accommodation searches by Asian travelers between 1 July and 29 September 2026, for Bangkok stays between 9 and 22 November 2026, following the methodology of Agoda's Eurovision Effect press release on 6 October 2026. About Agoda: Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of over 6 million hotels and holiday properties, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support. Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG), employs over 7,500 people globally, and is dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel easy and affordable. About Voxovation Voxovation is a global entertainment production company founded in 2018 that holds the exclusive license from the European Broadcasting Union to expand the Eurovision Song Contest franchise into new international markets. CONTACT: press@agoda.com

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