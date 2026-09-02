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Singapore, September 2: Digital travel platform Agoda has been announced as the Official Travel Partner of Eurovision Song Contest Asia, as the iconic song contest makes its debut in Asia. The inaugural Asian edition, organized by global entertainment production company Voxovation, will see local artists from markets across the region compete in their respective National Finals or be selected as national representatives, before joining the Grand Final in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 November 2026.

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The Asian edition follows the format that has made Eurovision a global phenomenon for nearly seven decades: local artists are assigned as national representatives or compete within their home markets, and a highly anticipated Grand Final is broadcast live across the region. For Eurovision's first Asian staging, the Grand Final will be hosted in Bangkok, putting Thailand at the center of the region's most exciting new live entertainment event.

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As Official Travel Partner, Agoda will be integrated across the competition's National Finals and Grand Final broadcasts, including on-air host mentions, "presented by Agoda" editorial content, and dedicated promotional segments airing in each participating market. Beyond broadcast integration, Agoda will also build further fan-facing experiences around the competition, including a large-scale social media collaboration with influencers from various markets, as well as an immersive hospitality venue during the Grand Final to help fans and partners further connect with the contest.

Omri Morgenshtern, Chief Executive Officer at Agoda, shared: "Both music and travel connect people. Agoda is about bridging the world through travel and music is such a unifying bridge, it's a match made in heaven. As this iconic competition arrives in Asia for the first time, we are proud to help fans across the region not only watch the excitement unfold, but experience it in person by making travel to the Grand Final in Bangkok more accessible than ever."

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Since its creation in 1956 by the European Broadcasting Union, Eurovision song contest has united countries through live televised music competitions, growing into one of the world's most-watched entertainment events and a launchpad for global music careers. The inaugural Asian edition is produced in partnership with leading broadcasters across the region, each airing their own National Final or artist announcement show.

Travelers across the region will be able to take advantage of special Eurovision-themed travel deals on Agoda, with more details to be announced shortly. Fans can also follow the competition and plan their trip to Bangkok via the Agoda app and website.

CONTACT: press@agoda.com NOTES TO EDITORS About Agoda Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of over 6 million hotels and holiday properties, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support. Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG), employs over 7,500 people globally, and is dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel easy and affordable. About Voxovation Voxovation is a global entertainment production company founded in 2018 that holds the exclusive license from the European Broadcasting Union to expand the Eurovision Song Contest franchise into new international markets.

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