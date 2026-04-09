Agoda Opens New Office at One Bangkok, Enhancing Its Technology Hub in Thailand

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Singapore, April 9: Agoda Services Co. Ltd welcomed employees to its new home at One Bangkok this month, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued investment in Thailand as a global technology hub. Spanning more than 26,000 square meters over seven floors, the new office brings nearly 4,000 Thailand-based employees under one roof - designed to foster greater collaboration, innovation, and connection across teams.

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Maintaining a strong presence in the heart of Bangkok, while bringing teams together in a state-of-the-art, purpose-built hub, was a key driver behind the move to One Bangkok. The new office reflects Agoda's long-term commitment to the region and supports ongoing business activities, from tech and innovation to strengthening regional business functions that support a network of over 6 million properties and hundreds of thousands of flight routes and experiences.

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The campus-style office is designed around how Agoda's teams work. The space features purpose-built rooms that support the operation of a global technology platform, including a dedicated Network Operations Center (NOC) Zone for systems monitoring, connected collaboration rooms designed to enable fast, coordinated response, and a professional studio and audio room for content production. One Bangkok's built-to-suit arrangement allowed Agoda to tailor the environment to its requirements, with a focus on tech, collaboration, and employee well-being.

Omri Morgenshtern, CEO at Agoda, shared: "We're excited to open this new space at One Bangkok designed to support how our teams innovate, collaborate and grow. The state-of-the-art facilities reflect our investment in creating an environment where people can do their best work and continue building world-class tech that delivers exceptional travel experiences."

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One Bangkok, the real estate development project under the Frasers Property group, together with Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited, is a holistically integrated district located at the corner of Wireless and Rama 4 Roads in Bangkok. The development holds LEED Platinum certification for Neighborhood Development and WiredScore and SmartScore certifications for digital connectivity and smart building technology, with direct access to Bangkok's mass transit systems.

Agoda Services' move to One Bangkok supports the continued growth of the digital travel platform that offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com.

NOTES TO EDITORS ABOUT AGODA Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of over 6 million hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support. Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 7,000 staff globally, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier. CONTACT: press@agoda.com

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