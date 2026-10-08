Agoda Partners with Marina Bay Sands on Bespoke Flagship Store for Experience-Led Travel

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 8: Digital travel platform Agoda has partnered with Singapore's landmark integrated resort, Marina Bay Sands to unveil a bespoke Marina Bay Sands Flagship Store on the Agoda platform. The customized luxury digital storefront brings together Marina Bay Sands' rooms, suites, and select resort experiences, allowing travelers to explore and book them seamlessly in one place.

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As the first custom flagship store dedicated to a single property, the storefront features rooms and suites from Marina Bay Sands' Paiza Collection and Sands Collection, alongside select in-resort experiences. Through rich visual storytelling and editorial content, travelers can explore how the resort's accommodation and wider dining, entertainment and cultural offerings can complement their stay.

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Available in multiple languages including Japanese and Korean, the Flagship Store is designed to engage travelers across Asia Pacific and support them throughout their journey from discovery to booking.

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Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda remarked, "Marina Bay Sands and Agoda's collaboration offers travelers a richer travel perspective through seamless planning. Travelers often start with the experience they might have first seen on social media, whether that is a restaurant, a theatre show, or a cultural activity and then look for the stay that brings the trip together. Reducing friction in travel planning encourages more travel and helps position our partners' at pivotal moments that influence booking decisions."

A new generation of high-intent travelers are increasingly influencing luxury travel, with customized and personalized vacations accounting for over a third of global luxury travel spend, as reported by Strategic Market Research. Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report points to a similar pattern emerging across Asia, where surveyed travelers are increasingly planning trips around the experiences they want to have, including culinary experiences at 31%, followed by cultural exploration at 25%.

The Agoda Flagship Store is a multichannel marketing solution that enables hospitality brands to tell their stories, foster customer loyalty and support revenue growth. Through its dedicated storefront, Marina Bay Sands will gain a targeted presence from the early stages of travel discovery and consideration. Agoda supports the initiative with homepage visibility and branded search placements through its Connected Ecosystem feature, which allows seamless store entry throughout the traveler journey – from discovery to booking.

Travelers can explore the Marina Bay Sands Flagship Store on Agoda here.

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