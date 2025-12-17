New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

Advertisement

As the year-end holiday season approaches, digital travel platform Agoda reveals the most affordable domestic and international flight routes across Asia. Based on bookings made from September 2025 onwards for departures between December 20–31, Agoda reveals that Guwahati–Agartala (INR 1,300) emerged as India’s most affordable domestic route this festive season. For international travel, Ahmedabad–Bangkok (INR 65,00) stood out as the cheapest option for Indian travelers, offering an accessible gateway to one of Asia’s most beloved holiday destinations.

Advertisement

The Christmas and New Year's holiday season is one of the most significant travel periods of the year. With schools on break and many workplaces offering extended holidays, travelers seize the opportunity to embark on journeys, whether to reunite with family, explore new destinations, or simply unwind and spend quality time with loved ones. This convergence of cultural celebrations and vacation time off makes it one of the busiest and most cherished travel periods of the year, and for many travelers, it’s more important than ever to find the best deals to maximize the holiday experience.

Advertisement

For those traveling domestically, India’s Guwahati–Agartala (INR 1,300) route ranked as the third most affordable in Asia, following Thailand’s Udon Thani-Bangkok (INR 536) in first place, and South Korea’s Jeju-Seoul and Malaysia’s Bario-Miri routes (INR 805) tying for second place. Completing the ranks for the most economical domestic flights across Asian countries during the end-of-year period were India (INR 1,300), Indonesia (INR 1,600), Vietnam (INR 2,000), Japan (INR 2,200), and Taiwan (INR 4,000). These insights highlight the most affordable intra-country routes across Asia, helping travelers identify options that allow them to celebrate the festive season without overspending.

For those traveling abroad from India, the Ahmedabad–Bangkok route, with fares starting at just INR 6,500, makes an excellent choice for those eager to experience Bangkok's vibrant holiday atmosphere, when the city comes alive with dazzling lights, festive markets, and cultural celebrations.

Advertisement

Across the region, Agoda’s data showed that the cheapest international flights in Asia were found in Malaysia and Indonesia, with fares such as Johor Bahru–Phuket and Pontianak–Kuching available at INR 2,200. These routes offer easy escapes to sunny islands and lush natural landscapes during the holiday season. Thailand followed closely, with flights from Krabi to Kuala Lumpur starting at INR 2,500. Rounding out the list of the most affordable intra-Asia international routes were South Korea (INR 2,800), Japan (INR 3,500), Taiwan (INR 4,100), Vietnam (INR 4,100), and India (INR 6,500).

Gaurav Malik, Country Director for the Indian Subcontinent and Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda, said, “Christmas and New Year are among the busiest travel periods for Indian holidaymakers, and finding value during this time can make all the difference. Our trends show that with the right route selection, travelers can still enjoy meaningful savings even in peak season. At Agoda, we’re focused on making these options easy to discover, helping travelers enjoy the festive holidays without overspending.”

With over 130,000 flight routes, more than 6 million holiday properties, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda ensures travelers can seamlessly combine their bookings in one convenient platform for a memorable holiday experience. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app and visit Agoda.com to plan the perfect festive getaway.

About Agoda

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 6 million hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 7,000 staff in 27 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

For more information, visit www.agoda.com

About the Data

The data presented in this press release is based on actual flight bookings made on Agoda between 1-September to 19 November 2025, for flights departing between 20-31 December 2025. The listed fares include all taxes and fees and are the cheapest booked fares across eight Asia Pacific markets: India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Note that fares can fluctuate: While the listed fares have been booked, Agoda cannot guarantee that these are still available for future bookings.

Cheapest International Flights

Rank

Route

Origin

Destination

Fare (USD)

1

JHBHKT

Johor Bahru

Phuket

25

PNKKCH

Pontianak

Kuching

25

2

KBVKUL

Krabi

Kuala Lumpur

28

3

PUSKMJ

Busan

Kumamoto

32

4

KIXPUS

Osaka

Busan

39

5

TPEPUS

Taipei

Busan

46

6

SGNKUL

Ho Chi Minh City

Kuala Lumpur

46

7

AMDDMK

Ahmedabad

Bangkok

73

Cheapest Domestic Flights

Rank

Route

Origin

Destination

Fare (USD)

1

UTHBKK

Udon Thani

Bangkok

6

2

CJUGMP

Jeju

Seoul

9

BBNMYY

Bario

Miri

9

3

GAUIXA

Guwahati

Agartala

15

4

TKGCGK

Bandar Lampung

Jakarta

18

5

PQCSGN

Phu Quoc Island

Ho Chi Minh City

22

6

OKASHI

Okinawa Main island

Shimojishima

25

7

KHHMZG

Kaohsiung

Penghu

45

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)