Agoda rolls out suite of new features focused on real-time updates and smarter trip planning

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Singapore, July 1: Digital travel platform Agoda today announced a series of new features designed to help travelers plan and manage their trips with greater confidence. The latest updates include real-time flight visibility, an enhanced hotel browser, and AI-powered tools that make choosing the right property faster and more intuitive.

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Travelers booking flights through Agoda on iOS and Android can now receive real-time updates throughout their journey. Once a booking is confirmed, Agoda automatically sends updates on flight status, gate and terminal information, check-in counters, and baggage carousels, averaging two to three notifications per booking.

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On the hotel side, Agoda introduced Gallery View on its iOS app, giving users a photo-forward way to browse search results. A new AI-powered feature also automatically pairs hotel images with relevant guest reviews, so when users look at a room type, a pool, or a restaurant, they can immediately see what other guests have said about that specific feature.

Ittai Chorev, Chief Product Officer at Agoda, said: "Travel is always a little stressful, so having the right information at the right time is both useful and reduces stress. Whether that means seeing the reviews that matter to you alongside relevant images when booking a hotel, or knowing your gate number before even reaching the airport when booking a flight, these updates help travelers make better decisions at every step of their journey."

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Agoda also expanded its language support for Flights-related chat queries to support Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Thai, Indonesian, and Hong Kong-based users across five additional languages, connecting travelers to assistance in their preferred language.

Rounding out this quarter's Product Update, Agoda's multi-product booking engine now allows travelers to book hotels, flights, and activities in a single transaction, with all trip components consolidated in the 'My Trips' section of the app and website for easy reference. More information on this enhanced experience can be read here.

Travelers can explore Agoda's full range of over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities at agoda.com and in the Agoda app.

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