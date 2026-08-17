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Singapore, August 17: Digital travel platform Agoda today unveiled the Agoda Partner Portal, a refreshed unified business management platform enabling accommodation partners to seamlessly manage property operations with accompanying performance insights and revenue-management tools. Formerly known as Yield Control System (YCS), the improved platform reflects Agoda's commitment to providing its partners with the digital tools and actionable insights and commercial capabilities to understand travel trends and respond more quickly to growth opportunities.

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As Asia's traveler base becomes more diverse, accommodation partners need clearer insights and more connected tools to adapt across source markets. Agoda's Tailored to Win report found that nearly eight in ten hotels at advanced stages of localization rely on digital travel platforms and online travel agencies (OTA) for information on cultural norms and guest expectations, while 73% of surveyed hoteliers use OTA partners for guest data insights. Against this backdrop, Agoda has been updating core workflows across property and room settings, content management, promotions, finance and more. This includes a refresh of the reservation interface that offers clearer booking information and guest contact visibility. Agoda has also improved promotion and rate-plan management, with greater control over how discounts are combined and multi-property views across calendar and availability tools.

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"Every accommodation partner, from a 500-room chain to a single guesthouse, is trying to do the same thing: reach the right traveler at the right moment and stay ahead of the demand. That's what we've built Agoda Partner Portal to do. Our partners are already telling us it's working - mobile app satisfaction scores have nearly doubled since 2024, with partners pointing to reservation and promotion management as standout improvements of the mobile experience," said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda.

Beyond simplifying daily operations, Agoda Partner Portal also connects property performance insights with the commercial tools already available across Agoda's partner ecosystem.

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Turn guest feedback into faster property improvements

Property insights such as customer reviews are enhanced through AI-powered features distilling thousands of guest reviews into clear, actionable summaries, bringing accommodation partners a concise view of what guests value most and where experiences can be sharpened. Curated review highlights also surface on property pages, giving prospective travelers a clearer picture of what makes each property stand out.

Connect commercial insights to broader campaign reach

Agoda Partner Portal links property performance data with existing commercial programmes across Agoda's ecosystem. Partners can access programmes such as Agoda Dynamic Rates (ADR+), which provides participating properties with data-led guidance as market conditions change. They can build on those efforts through other promotional campaigns such as the Agoda Mega Sale, which gives participating properties increased visibility during key travel-planning periods.

Visualize strategic changes and spot the next opportunity

Agoda Partner Portal has a feature that enables partners to compare selected indicators against a curated set of nearby properties, promptly surfacing periods where the property performance may warrant a closer look. Eligible properties can go further and access more automated, data-driven support through Agoda Intelligence, which allows partners to review market signals and consider data-led suggestions for dates up to 90 days ahead. Every recommendation is presented transparently for partners to verify - keeping decision-making firmly in their hands.

Manage the properties from anywhere, in the way each market works

Improved mobile workflows let partners handle bookings, availability, promotions and guest communications on the go. Agoda is also adapting the platform to regional operating needs- including KakaoTalk booking notifications for motels in South Korea. Future development will explore support for other familiar local messaging channels, including WhatsApp and WeChat. This partner-centric approach helps the portal fit more naturally into how accommodation businesses operate across different markets.

"Running a successful property today requires balancing guest expectations with dynamic market conditions. Agoda's Partner Portal extranet gives us a comprehensive view of our business through real-time reservation information, promotional controls, revenue management tools, and actionable performance insights. The platform enables our team to make faster, data-driven decisions while maintaining operational efficiency and growing our visibility to travelers worldwide," shared Agung Pramudito, General Manager, Manhattan Hotel Jakarta, Indonesia.

Partners can learn more about Agoda Partner Portal at https://partnerhub.agoda.com/agoda-partner-portal/. View more of Agoda Partner Portal's features here.

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