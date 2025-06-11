Agoda Unveils 'Europe to Asia Summer Travel Trends' - Thailand Tops the Charts, India Sees Rising Interest

NEW DELHI, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Europe gears up for its summer holidays, digital travel platform Agoda reveals that Thailand remains the most searched Asian market by European travelers for the second consecutive year. Following closely are Indonesia, Japan, and Malaysia, with Vietnam making its debut in the top five. Interestingly, India has also captured growing interest from European travelers, with the United Kingdom and the Netherlands ranking among the top source markets searching for accommodation in the country.

Agoda_EU_into_Aisa.jpg (400×267) The findings from Agoda's 'Europe to Asia Summer Travel Trends' are based on accommodation searches for travel during July and August, the peak summer months for European travelers. Among the top destinations, Malaysia saw the largest rise in interest, with a 20% increase in searches compared to last year. China, benefiting from visa waivers that have been introduced for several European markets, recorded a 14% rise, while Sri Lanka experienced a 13% uptick.

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands continue to lead as the European markets generating the most searches for travel to Asia. Meanwhile, Greece (+23%), Turkey (+21%), and Poland (+17%) emerged as trending origin markets, reflecting growing interest in Asian destinations from these regions.

Additionally, according to the data, Mumbai, New Delhi NCR, and Goa emerged as the most searched Indian cities by European travelers planning their summer trips. The United Kingdom stands out as the top origin market searching for stays in India, followed by the Netherlands, France, Germany, and Italy – reaffirming the country's appeal among European travelers.

Top Searched Destinations in Asia Top Inbound Travelers to Asia Thailand United Kingdom Indonesia France Japan Germany Malaysia Spain Vietnam Netherlands Gaurav Malik, Country Director - India, Sri Lanka and Nepal, at Agoda shared, "Asia continues to be a top choice for European travelers seeking summer getaways, with perennial favorites like Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan continuing to attract visitors year after year. What's even more exciting is that there's a rising interest for countries such as Malaysia, India, and China, reflecting an eagerness among European tourists to discover Asia's rich cultures, scenic beauty, and hidden gems. As the Asia Expert, Agoda is proud to offer attractive deals to help travelers explore Europe's favorite Asian destinations and more." As travelers plan their next summer getaways, Agoda remains committed to helping them see the world for less. With over five million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities available, Agoda offers seamless travel planning and unbeatable deals. For the best offers, visit Agoda.com or download the Agoda mobile app.

NOTE TO EDITORS: ABOUT THE DATA The referenced data originates from accommodation searches conducted on Agoda in April 2025, compared against searches conducted in April 2024, specifically for check-in dates between July and August.

ABOUT AGODA Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 5+ million hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) and employs more than 7,000 staff in 27 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

