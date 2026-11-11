PRNewswire

Singapore, November 11: Digital travel platform Agoda launches its 2027 Asia Travel Pulse, revealing that more than six in ten (61%) surveyed Asian travelers say they are open to booking a whole trip on one platform. Yet, the factors that turn interest into a booking vary by market, highlighting an opportunity for accommodation providers, destination marketing organizations and other travel partners to bring more of the journey together while tailoring their offerings to local preferences across markets.

Localization is not one-size-fits-all across Asia

Local payment methods emerged as the strongest indicator of a locally relevant booking experience cited by 33% of Asian travelers, followed by customer support in their native language (21%). Those priorities vary by market. Local payment methods carry the most weight in Malaysia (46%), Indonesia (41%) and the Philippines (39%), while native-language support ranks highest in South Korea (40%) and Japan (31%).

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Agoda already supports close to 100 alternative payment options and operates in 39 languages, most of them Asian, giving accommodation partners a scalable way to reach travelers across diverse source markets through one platform. Travelers can search, compare, pay, book, and manage their trip in ways that feel familiar.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, "Travel may be global, but confidence is local. A property can sell the same room everywhere, yet the path to that booking looks different in Kuala Lumpur, in Seoul, in Jakarta. At Agoda, we treat localization as earning trust in dozens of small ways, well before the stay and long after it. Partners who understand these differences can better showcase what matters to each audience, connect with a wider range of travelers and turn local relevance into greater opportunities."

Where a trip begins changes who can influence it

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Travelers also enter the journey at different points. Across Asia, 64% start with a destination, 14% with accommodation, 8% with a specific activity, and 8% with a deal. In Indonesia and Thailand, 24% begin with where they will stay, against 14% across the region, and Indonesians are the most deal-led at 17%. For accommodation partners looking to attract travelers from these markets, property content and promotions can play a role earlier in planning. Details such as breakfast options, room configurations, transport links, and nearby entertainment can also help travelers assess whether a property fits their trip.

Bringing more of the trip together

Travelers are increasingly open to bringing more of their trip into one place. Beyond the 61% open to booking a trip on a single platform, 27% would rather book flights and hotels together, and another 16% say it depends on the trip. For partners, that creates more opportunities to reach travelers across the journey, from early inspiration and comparison through to booking and the stay itself.

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Agoda supports that journey by bringing accommodation, flights and activities together on one platform, with more than 6 million holiday properties, over 130,000 flight routes and more than 300,000 activities available to travelers. Industry partners can download the full 2027 Agoda Asia Travel Pulse at https://ago-da.co/2027-asia-travel-pulse.

NOTES TO EDITORS The 2027 Agoda Asia Travel Pulse is based on a survey of 3,395 respondents across 11 markets in Asia (Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam), conducted in September and October 2026. ABOUT AGODA Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of over 6 million hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support. Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 7,000 staff in 27 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier. For more information, visit www.agoda.com CONTACT: press@agoda.com

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