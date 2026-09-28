Agranté charts its next phase of growth in NCR after nearly three decades of building homes across North India

VMPL

Delhi NCR [India], September 28: Agranté Realty is deepening its NCR presence as it enters the next phase of a journey that began nearly three decades ago. After building across markets and residential segments in North India, the company is now extending that experience into a larger NCR portfolio, led by its developments in Gurugram.

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The company’s roots go back to the 1990s, when founder Arvinder Singh began working in real estate and saw the shortage of well-planned housing in many of India’s growing cities. The concern was not simply the availability of homes, but the absence of developments where essential infrastructure was considered as part of the larger living environment.

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One of the company’s earliest developments was Sun City, a 72-home horizontal residential community completed in 1998. Over the years that followed, Agranté expanded across North India and delivered 10,000 dwelling units across different residential formats and price segments, developing approximately 600 acres into complete residential habitats.

Kavyam — which the company called “the finest affordable project across NCR” — was developed through a period of significant disruption for the real estate and construction sector, including the pandemic and its impact on construction activity, supply chains and project timelines. Through this period, Agranté continued to move the project forward while strengthening its engagement with homeowners through regular construction updates, photographs and audio-visual material, supporting information and greater access to on-site progress. For the company, the experience reinforced the importance of keeping homeowners informed and connected to the progress of their homes, particularly when external circumstances affect the pace of construction.

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Speaking on the expansion to the NCR region, Arvind Singh said “Gurugram is a natural next chapter for Agranté because of its growth and the aspirations of the people who want to live here, but we are coming into NCR with the experience of everything we have built and everything we have learnt along the way, including the difficult periods. Kavyam was being built through an extraordinary period for the sector, including the pandemic. What mattered to us was to keep building, keep homeowners informed and remain accessible throughout. A customer should know what is happening with their home and should be able to reach you.”

The company’s journey has also included difficult projects. At Beethoven’s 8, circumstances involving another party associated with the development affected delivery. Once the potential implications became clear, Agranté stopped further bookings, continued construction using its own resources without seeking any additional payments from existing customers and gave them the option to remain with the project or exit. The experience has informed the company’s view of developer responsibility when circumstances change after a project is underway.

“These experiences shape how we build our next generation of projects. We want to build better with every project — in the planning, in the construction, in the way people eventually live there, and in the relationship we maintain with the people who have trusted us with their homes. For us, creating value has to come before simply creating a larger business,” says Arvinder Singh, Founder, Agranté Realty.

Agranté’s current NCR portfolio spans different residential segments, with Kavyam reflecting its experience in affordable housing and Vanmaya Premium Residences in Sector 106, Gurugram, off the Dwarka Expressway, leading its premium residential presence.

Vanmaya Premium Residences has been conceived around a different interpretation of premium urban living. The development focuses on lower density, space, privacy, natural light, landscape and how residents experience their immediate surroundings every day.

Planned as a gated community of 404 low-rise homes with a density of 61 homes per acre, Vanmaya uses generous distances between buildings and landscaped open spaces to create greater privacy and access to sunlight. Its landscape draws on country gardens, with native greenery, fragrant gardens, a dedicated bird park and outdoor leisure spaces.

The low-rise format also reflects Agranté’s view of how residential aspirations are changing. As Indian cities become denser and high-rise development becomes more common, the company believes space, privacy, proportionate green areas and a closer relationship with the outdoors are becoming increasingly important considerations for urban homebuyers.

The company is also carrying into its NCR expansion a development philosophy shaped by nearly three decades of construction. Across its developments, Agranté has consistently invested in AA-class infrastructure as part of creating complete residential habitats. Agranté believes that many of the decisions that determine how well a home ages are not necessarily visible at the point of purchase. Structural planning, materials, water and drainage systems, construction processes and long-term maintenance all influence everyday living.

This extends to the financial approach behind development. Agranté has sought to remain debt-free, a decision rooted in its belief that excessive financial exposure during periods of volatility can place both projects and homebuyers at risk. Its existing land and asset base across North India and Gurugram has allowed the company to take a measured approach to growth. Agranté currently holds a debt-free land bank of approximately 150 acres across Bareilly and Rudrapur, which the company plans to bring into development in phases over the coming year.

As Agranté builds its next generation of projects in NCR, the company intends to retain the fundamentals that shaped its earlier developments while responding to a homebuyer who is more informed, asks more questions and increasingly looks beyond the size of a home or its list of amenities to how well it will work over time. In that way, the company sees its NCR expansion as a continuation of the same principle that has guided its journey so far: to build with care, communicate with clarity and create long-term value for the people who trust it with their homes.

About Agranté Realty

Agranté Realty is a residential real estate developer with nearly three decades of experience across North India. Its journey spans residential developments across different markets and segments, from affordable housing to its growing premium presence in Gurugram. The company’s approach is centred on planning, construction quality, technical oversight, customer communication and long-term liveability. Its current NCR portfolio includes Kavyam and Vanmaya Premium Residences. For more information visit https://www.agrante.com

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