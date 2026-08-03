AGRAVAT® Launches Daily Amazon Live Q&A Series: "Health is Wealth" -- Empowering Families to Live Disease-Free

VMPL

Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 3: Dr Agravat Healthcare Limited, a trusted global healthcare brand serving over 1 million happy customers worldwide, is proud to announce the launch of its daily interactive AGRAVAT® Amazon Live series.

Advertisement

Designed to make trusted healthcare knowledge accessible to every family, the daily live sessions revolve around the powerful theme:

Advertisement

"Health is Wealth - Learn How to Live a Disease-Free Life."

Broadcast live on Amazon Live, the interactive sessions allow viewers to ask health questions in real time while receiving evidence-based guidance from an experienced panel of healthcare professionals representing four generations of medical excellence.

Advertisement

Hosted on Amazon Live, the daily broadcasts showcase a panel of seasoned healthcare specialists covering a wide spectrum of modern and traditional medicine:

Meet the Expert Panel

Dr Kartavya Agravat

Dental Surgeon | Gen Z Healthcare Entrepreneur | OSMF Specialist

Dr Kartavya shares practical guidance on:

* Daily oral hygiene and dental care

* Oral Submucous Fibrosis (OSMF) awareness

* Mouth cancer prevention

* Sports nutrition

* Healthy lifestyle habits for children and young adults

Dr Bharat Agravat

Founder, AGRAVAT® | 30+ Years of Clinical Experience | 18-Time Award-Winning Best Dental Implant Surgeon

Dr Bharat discusses:

* Preventive healthcare

* Essential vitamins and micronutrients

* Daily nutrition for modern lifestyles

* Healthy ageing

* Building long-term immunity through evidence-based wellness

Dr Harsha Agravat

Ayurveda & Panchakarma Specialist | 30+ Years Experience

Topics include:

* Ayurveda for modern lifestyles

* PCOS wellness

* Thyroid health

* Weight management

* Natural detoxification

* Holistic wellness strategies

• Agravatam Ayurvedic Super Food

Dr J. D. Agravat

Family Physician | 60+ Years of Clinical Experience

Dr J. D. Agravat shares practical advice on:

* Diabetes management

* Blood sugar control

* High blood pressure

* Heart health

* Healthy ageing

* Everyday preventive family medicine

Daily Live Health Q&A

Every Amazon Live session gives viewers the opportunity to:

* Ask doctors questions live

* Learn practical disease-prevention strategies

* Understand nutrition and healthy living

* Discover oral health and wellness tips

* Explore Ayurveda and holistic healthcare

* Receive guidance for diabetes, thyroid, obesity and lifestyle disorders

* Learn healthy habits for the entire family

How-To Health Tips Across Key Wellness Categories

During AGRAVAT® Amazon Live, viewers receive practical, doctor-led tips to build healthier daily habits and support long-term wellness.

Oral Care

* Brush twice daily with herbal toothpaste

* Clean your tongue and use mouthwash

* Avoid tobacco and excess sugar

* How to Prevent Oral Cancer

Sugar-Free Living

* Choose natural sweeteners

* Limit hidden sugars

* Support healthy blood sugar

Sports Nutrition

* Stay hydrated

* Eat protein-rich foods

* Use doctor-recommended supplements

Vitamins & Supplements

* Supplement based on your needs

* Avoid self-medication

* Follow professional guidance

Ayurveda & Herbal Wellness

* Support immunity naturally

* Follow seasonal wellness routines

* Maintain holistic balance

Personal Care

* Choose gentle, skin-friendly products

* Maintain daily hygiene

* Avoid harsh chemicals

Healthy Nutrition

* Eat fresh, balanced meals

* Reduce processed foods

* Practice portion control

Lifestyle Disease Reversal

* Improve diet, exercise, and sleep

* Manage stress

* Follow doctor-guided wellness plans

Diabetes Care

* Monitor blood sugar

* Choose a low-GI diet

* Stay physically active

Skin, Hair & Face Care

* Cleanse, moisturize, and protect

* Maintain scalp health

* Use natural skincare solutions

Family, Mom & Baby Care

* Encourage healthy family habits

* Prioritize nutrition and hygiene

* Schedule regular health check-ups

Organic Living

* Choose certified organic products

* Reduce chemical exposure

* Support natural wellness

AGRAVAT® Gummies Nutrition

* Convenient daily nutrition

* Follow recommended dosage

* Suitable for children and adults*

Herbal Toothpaste & Oral Care Kits

* Complete daily oral hygiene

* Use herbal toothpaste, mouthwash, and tongue cleaner

* Support healthy teeth and gums

"Prevention is Better Than Cure"

"Our mission is simple--to help people stay healthy before disease develops. Through AGRAVAT® Amazon Live, we are bringing trusted doctors directly into people's homes every day. We want every family to have access to practical, reliable health education that empowers them to make better lifestyle decisions. We also offer FREE Doctor Video Consultation with eligible purchases, making expert healthcare more accessible than ever."

-- Dr Bharat Agravat, Founder, AGRAVAT® https://www.drbharat.agravat.com/

Learn Live Every Day on AGRAVAT® Amazon Live

During every live broadcast, viewers can enjoy:

* Experienced Doctor-Guided Wellness

* FREE Doctor Video Consultation with eligible purchases*

* Exclusive Amazon Live deals

* Limited-time discounts

* Doctor-recommended wellness products

* Expert Health Tips & buying guidance

* Seasonal health awareness sessions

* Live Q&A

* Preventive Healthcare

Broadcast Details & How to Watch AGRAVAT® Amazon Live :

Watch Live on Amazon Live:

https://www.amazon.in/live/broadcast/22af4e43-4c45-47e7-a3a3-3c8c582ca641

Shop the Official AGRAVAT® Amazon Store:

https://www.amazon.in/shop/drbharatagravat

Managed By:

Dr Agravat Healthcare Limited https://www.healthcare.agravat.com/

About AGRAVAT®

AGRAVAT® is a doctor-inspired health and wellness brand committed to preventive healthcare through science, Ayurveda, nutrition, oral wellness, and digital health education. With a legacy of medical excellence spanning four generations, AGRAVAT® develops innovative wellness solutions designed to help individuals and families live healthier, happier lives.

The company offers a comprehensive range of products across oral care, nutritional supplements, sports nutrition, personal care, preventive wellness, and lifestyle health management, seamlessly integrating AI-powered telehealth solutions with trusted clinical expertise to deliver personalized, accessible, and evidence-informed healthcare.

Media Contact

* Organization: Dr Agravat Healthcare Limited

* Official Website Website: https://www.agravat.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)