AgriCon–HortiConnect India 2026 bring agriculture and horticulture buyers together in Bengaluru

The trade fairs at BIEC will feature150+ leading exhibitors, a Dutch Pavilion with 18 companies and a three-day industry conference

• 30,000+ trade buyers and industry professionals are expected; participation is anticipated from 37 countries

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• The combined exhibition spans protected cultivation, irrigation, machinery, agritech, seeds, inputs, post-harvest solutions, finance and exports

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• AGRI100 recognition and an International Coffee Day gathering extend the programme beyond the exhibition floor

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AgriCon–HortiConnect India 2026 will bring agriculture and horticulture under one roof at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru, from 1–3 October 2026. Organised by Messe Muenchen India and HortiConnect Global, the joint trade fairs will connect growers, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), suppliers, institutional buyers, exporters, policymakers and international businesses across the farming value chain.

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More than 150 leading exhibitors will present solutions and commercial opportunities across cultivation, crop inputs, mechanisation, technology and market access. The organisers expect more than 30,000 trade buyers and industry professionals from India and international markets, with participation anticipated from 37 countries. The event is designed to help buyers compare solutions directly, build supplier relationships and discuss the practical requirements of larger, more productive and market-ready operations.

Bhupinder Singh, President – IMEA (India, Middle East, Africa), Messe München, and CEO, Messe Muenchen India, says, "Agriculture and horticulture businesses need opportunities to move from discussion to decisions. Bringing these sectors together in Bengaluru gives growers, FPOs and commercial buyers direct access to technologies, suppliers and expertise across the value chain. Our focus is on conversations that can lead to adoption, partnerships and stronger routes to market."

A combined exhibition connects production needs with market opportunities

The trade fairs will cover protected cultivation, irrigation, farm machinery, agritech and drones, seeds, agri-inputs, post-harvest technologies, finance and export solutions. This breadth allows visitors to evaluate linked decisions, from crop planning and water use to handling, financing and selling produce. Progressive farmers, FPOs and agri influencers from major agricultural regions are expected to take part alongside trade and institutional buyers.

Karnataka is the host state for AgriCon–HortiConnect India 2026 and will have a dedicated Karnataka State Pavilion showcasing the state's agriculture and horticulture sector.

Participating brands include Agriplast Tech India Private Limited, Agriplast Protected Cultivation, AgroIT Solutions, Anthura, Enza Zaden, Escorts Kubota, Florance Flora Group, Indo American Hybrid Seeds, International Flower Auction Bangalore, JCB, KF Bioplants, Mahindra & Mahindra, Netafim, Priva, Sakata Seed, Sai Roses, Tata Hitachi, VNR Seeds, VST Tillers & Tractors, Rise n Shine, Green Line Young Plants, Ball Cut Flowers, Yara Fertilisers and many more.

S. K. Gutgutia, HortiConnect Global team and Founder, Florance Flora Group, says, "Protected cultivation must work for the people growing crops every day. At HortiConnect, growers can examine planting material, growing systems and support services together, and speak with those who understand the operating realities behind a successful crop. That direct exchange is essential to making better investment choices."

Rajeeb Kumar Roy, HortiConnect Global team and Founder, Managing Director and CEO of Agriplast Tech India Pvt. Ltd., says, "A productive farm depends on several connected decisions, including structures, irrigation, crop choice and access to a dependable market. This event brings the people behind those decisions into the same conversation. It gives growers and suppliers a practical setting to identify where technology can solve a real production problem."

Dutch Pavilion strengthens international exchange

A Dutch Pavilion, organised by the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, will feature 18 companies presenting agricultural technologies and solutions.

Along with participation anticipated from 37 countries, the trade fairs will create opportunities for international sourcing, technical exchange, partnerships and investment discussions between Indian and overseas organisations.

Bhavin Thakker, HortiConnect Global team and Managing Director, Sonite Agriventures Pvt. Ltd. , says, "Growers judge an innovation by how it performs in the field, how it manages risk and whether it improves the economics of the crop. Having Indian and international suppliers together lets farmers ask detailed questions, compare approaches and make choices suited to their conditions. That practical test should guide every conversation at the show."

A three-day conference links policy, production and markets

The conference will bring policymakers, industry leaders, researchers and technology experts together around three daily themes:

• Day 1 – Climate, people, policy and smart farming.

• Day 2 – Production, diversification and floriculture.

• Day 3 – Rights, value chains, markets and an action agenda.

A National Advisory Committee chaired by Dr Tarun Shridhar, IAS, Former Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, guides the wider dialogue. Its prominent members include Dr A. K. Singh, Dr Harsh Bhanwala, Dr K. M. L. Pathak, Dr Kalyan Goswami, Dr Nutan Kaushik, Dr Poonam Malakondaiah, Dr S. K. Chaudhari, Dr S. K. Malhotra, Prof. Chandrashekhar M. Biradar, Dr S. B. Dandin and Dr T. Janakiram.

Recognition and grower engagement add to the programme

The AGRI100 Awards, organised with Krishi Jagran, will recognise 100 outstanding agripreneurs driving innovation and sustainability in Indian agriculture. An International Coffee Day celebration hosted by the Coffee Board of India is expected to bring together approximately 900 coffee growers and industry stakeholders, creating a focused setting for discussion across the coffee value chain.

Bollapally Srikanth, HortiConnect Global team and Founder, Vensai Floritech, says, "A trade fair creates value when the right conversations continue beyond the three days. We are bringing growers, FPOs, suppliers and buyers into a setting where they can exchange experience, assess opportunities and build working relationships. The coffee gathering and AGRI100 recognition will bring more of the people shaping agriculture into that exchange."

Industry and institutional participation broaden the platform

The event is supported by the Tamil Nadu Agriculture Department; Coffee Board of India; Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands; Growers' Flower Council of India (GFCI); South India Floriculture Association (SIFA); International Flower Auction Bangalore (IFAB); National Seed Association of India (NSAI); Fertiliser Association of India (FAI); Protected Farming & Biofertilizer Association (PF&BA); Tractor Manufacturers Association (TMA); Biological Agri Solutions Association of India (BASAI); Agro Chem Federation of India (ACFI); PMFAI; APEDA; CASMB; and other organisations.

Media and knowledge partners include Krishi Jagran Private Limited, Agri-Search India Private Limited, Vadamalai Media Group, EAC and The Guiding NAC. Together with the conference, pavilion and exhibition, these partnerships will connect technical knowledge with business decisions across the agriculture and horticulture sectors.

AgriCon–HortiConnect India 2026 takes place from 1–3 October at BIEC, Bengaluru. For growers and business visitors, it offers three days to meet suppliers, assess production solutions and develop new routes to domestic and international markets.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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