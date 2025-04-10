PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: Agrifields DMCC, a leading fertilizer and phosphate manufacturing company headquartered in Dubai, today announced its plans to expand into newer markets by the end of FY'26.

Agrifields DMCC plans to expand its footprint into Korea which is driven by the growing demand for agricultural products and the need for sustainable and efficient farming practices. The company aims to leverage its expertise and experience in the agricultural industry to tap into the new market and increase its global footprint.

Speaking in detail about the plans, Amit Gupta, Founder & CEO of Agrifields DMCC, said, "The expansion into Korea is a strategic move for Agrifields DMCC, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. Our goal is to become an important player in the global agricultural industry, and we believe that this expansion will help us achieve that goal."

"We are confident that our expertise and experience in the agricultural industry will enable us to succeed in new markets. We look forward to exploring new opportunities and building strong relationships with our partners and customers," added Gupta.

As part of its expansion plans, Agrifields DMCC will also introduce new age water soluble fertilizer products to the Indian market. These products are designed to promote sustainable agriculture practices, enhance crop yields, and improve soil health, harnessing the organic bio chain.

"The new fertilizer products we are introducing in India are a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability. We believe these products will play a crucial role in promoting sustainable agriculture practices, enhancing food security in the region and growth in yields, which will directly improve farmer netbacks," said Gupta.

About Agrifields DMCC:

Agrifields DMCC is a leading fertilizer and phosphate manufacturing company headquartered in Dubai, providing innovative solutions and products to farmers and agricultural businesses in India and other countries. The company is committed to promoting sustainable agriculture practices and enhancing food security globally.

For more information, please visit www.agrifields.com.

