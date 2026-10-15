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Home / Business / AHAR Launches Vision 2030 with Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis

AHAR Launches Vision 2030 with Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis

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ANI
Updated At : 06:02 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], October 15: AHAR President Shri Vijay K Shetty said, “Vision 2030 is AHAR’s roadmap to position Mumbai as the Food Capital of India and Maharashtra among the leading tourism destinations in India and the world. The initiative focuses on strengthening the hospitality sector through improved food safety, professional training, sustainable practices and greater industry collaboration.”

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AHAR supports FDA and has worked closely with them for nearly four decades, supporting food safety awareness, compliance and FoSTaC training initiatives that have reached approximately 6,000 restaurants. The association also partners with educational institutions and industry agencies to improve hygiene standards, train restaurant employees and promote staff health and wellness.

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Sustainability is another key pillar of Vision 2030. Through partnerships for collecting used cooking oil and converting it into biofuel, AHAR promotes responsible waste management and environmentally conscious practices. Its initiatives align with four United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

As part of Vision 2030, AHAR announced plans to organise the Maharashtra Hospitality Summit in Mumbai, bringing together prominent political leaders from state and central governments, hospitality associations, five-star hotels and other industry stakeholders to strengthen collaboration and advance the sector. AHAR will also organise a Mumbai Food Festival to celebrate Maharashtra’s culinary heritage and showcase diverse cuisines, further establishing Mumbai as a leading food destination.

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Additionally, following an approach by the Maharashtra Government, AHAR will support the Chief Minister’s Drug-Free Mumbai campaign, using its extensive hospitality network to raise awareness about substance abuse and encourage a healthier, safer future for the city’s youth.

With ties to 65 hotel and restaurant associations across India, AHAR champions “One Voice, One Industry,” promoting collective engagement with state and central governments. With approximately 15 lakh people employed in Mumbai MMR’s hospitality sector, Vision 2030 aims to drive employment, strengthen Mumbai’s culinary identity and advance Maharashtra’s tourism ambitions.

Through these initiatives, AHAR seeks to unite the hospitality industry around a shared goal: making Mumbai a national benchmark for food and hospitality while elevating Maharashtra’s standing on the global tourism map.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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