Ahead of SEBI's June 30 Deadline, InCorp Advisory Launches India's First CSCRF Applicability Portal

Ahead of SEBI's June 30 Deadline, InCorp Advisory Launches India's First CSCRF Applicability Portal

PTI
Updated At : 02:33 PM Jun 12, 2025 IST
getcscrf.com will Guide Portfolio Managers Meet SEBI's Cybersecurity Mandate MUMBAI, India, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InCorp Advisory has launched India's first Cyber Security and Cyber Resilience Framework (CSCRF) Applicability Portal: getcscrf.com. This digital tool is designed to help SEBI-registered Market Intermediaries and other SEBI-regulated entities quickly assess if the CSCRF applies to them. It also provides instant, actionable guidance on the necessary compliance steps.

With SEBI's June 30, 2025, deadline approaching, the portal arrives at a crucial time for intermediaries. It lets them navigate increasingly stringent cybersecurity mandates. GetCSCRF walks users through the entire compliance journey, from determining applicability to addressing concerns through a detailed video resource centre.

"Cybersecurity compliance is no longer just an IT concern—it's a boardroom priority," said Manish Modi, CEO of InCorp India. "With our regulatory expertise and proven compliance track record, InCorp is proud to lead the way in simplifying CSCRF compliance. This portal reflects our commitment to empower leadership teams with clarity, speed, and resilience." InCorp's in-house cyber experts offer end-to-end support. The services include Cyber Capability Index (CCI) assessments and board-level governance frameworks to VAPT audits via CERT-In empanelled partners. Their methodology also covers real-time threat detection, third-party risk oversight, and compliance-readiness tools for CISOs and designated officers.

The launch reinforces InCorp's position as a trusted compliance partner for India's financial services sector. This is particularly true for PMS, AIFs, and other SEBI-regulated entities operating in a high-stakes, digital-first environment.

About InCorp Advisory InCorp Advisory, an Ascentium Group company, is a Singapore-headquartered professional services firm with 2000+ professionals operating from 9 countries across the Asia Pacific. In India, InCorp Advisory offers Transaction Advisory, Investment Banking, Corporate Restructuring, RoC Compliance, Taxation, Cyber Security Services, Managed Services, Corporate Secretarial Services, Payroll and ESG Services through Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi NCR and GIFT City offices.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).

