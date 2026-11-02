Ahead Of The Festive Season, Amazon Ads Brings Agency Leaders Together To Rethink The Media Opportunity

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 2: With festive shoppers starting their journeys earlier and moving across multiple touchpoints before making a purchase, the pressure on agencies is shifting from simply winning the sale-day moment to building sustained engagement with consumers.

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Against this backdrop, Amazon Ads Hive together agency and brand leaders across Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Pune for Partner Connect – Building Media and Momentum, ahead of the festive season.

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Across the four editions, HIVE saw participation from professionals representing agencies including SRV Media, DViO digital, PureTech Digital and Crayons Network and brands including Birla Tyres, Shyam Steel, Merlin Group and Keventers.

The conversations focused on what changing consumer behaviour means for media planning, with Video Ads Solutions taking centre stage. Agency leaders explored how premium video environments such as Prime Video can help brands build awareness and consideration, while connecting with audiences further along the purchase journey.

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For agencies managing multiple brands during the festive period, the discussions also highlighted the opportunity to use video and other media solutions more strategically: reaching audiences at scale, building precision into campaigns and connecting brand-building with measurable outcomes.

The conversations come as festive shopping journeys become increasingly considered. Amazon Ads’ recent consumer study found that 56% of shoppers spend more time researching during the festive season, with consumers encountering more than eight touchpoints before making a purchase.

HIVE provided an opportunity for agency leaders to take these shifts from consumer insight to practical media conversations, sharing experiences and exploring how evolving video and full-funnel approaches can help brands make the most of the festive opportunity.

The four-city Amazon Ads Hive Partner Connect series brought together professionals from leading agencies and brands, creating a forum for discussions around media innovation, measurement and the changing role of video in brand growth. Through conversations around video, measurement and innovation, the initiative aims to help agency partners and help agency partners identify new opportunities to create meaningful impact for the brands they manage.

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