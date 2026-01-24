Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes Celebrates 25 Years, Honours Indian Roots This Republic Day

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 24: Luxury perfume brand Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is marking India's Republic Day at a defining milestone, as it completes 25 years of its global fragrance journey. The national occasion serves as a moment to honour the brand's Indian roots and the enduring bond it has built with Indian consumers.

Founded in the UAE, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes began as a family-led craft rooted in authentic Arabian perfumery. Over the past 25 years, the brand has evolved into a globally recognised fragrance house, operating more than 190 stores across the GCC and earning a reputation for quality, craftsmanship, and consistency.

While the brand originated in the UAE, its roots trace back to India through its founder, early patrons, and a long-standing bond with Indian consumers who embraced its fragrances well before the brand's official presence in the country. This enduring loyalty has played a significant role in shaping the brand's identity and growth.

As the brand celebrates its 25th anniversary, Republic Day serves as a moment of reflection and appreciation. The milestone recognises the trust Indian consumers have placed in Ahmed Al Maghribi over two decades and reinforces its commitment to making high-quality and premium Arabic perfumes more accessible across the country.

Commenting on the occasion, a spokesperson for Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes said, "As we mark 25 years of our journey, we acknowledge and honour the loyalty of Indian consumers who supported the brand even before its formal presence in India. Republic Day is a meaningful moment to express our gratitude to India's vibrant fragrance community."

"Although our journey began in the UAE but this brand is Indian by heart, and the market continues to be a key priority for us." He added.

Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes specialises in luxury Arabian fragrances crafted using carefully selected ingredients and traditional techniques adapted for contemporary tastes. This balance of heritage and modern appeal has helped the brand build a strong reputation among consumers seeking premium yet affordable Arabic perfume experiences.

In India, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is available through its official website and leading e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Nykaa, and Myntra, expanding access to customers nationwide.

This Republic Day, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes positions India not only as a key market but as an integral part of its legacy, reaffirming its long-term commitment to Indian fragrance lovers.

About Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes

Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is a Middle Eastern fragrance brand specialising in luxury Arabian perfumery with a modern touch. The brand recently achieved a significant milestone by marking its 25th Anniversary. Founded in the UAE in 2000, this fragrance house operates more than 190 stores across the GCC and serves customers globally through retail and online channels.

