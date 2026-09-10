AHMP CON 2026 Chennai Brings Together 640 Delegates, Setting the Stage for the Next Phase of Healthcare Marketing in India

The Chennai Edition brought together healthcare leaders, marketers, clinicians, technology innovators, and communication professionals to explore the changing role of healthcare marketing Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) The AHMP India Foundation – Association of Healthcare Marketing Professionals successfully concluded AHMP CON 2026 – Healthcare Marketing Summit, Chennai Edition, held on 6 September 2026 at the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education & Research, Porur, Chennai. The summit brought together professionals from healthcare organisations, hospitals, clinical practice, marketing, agencies, technology and consulting.

AHMP India Foundation concludes AHMP CON 2026, bringing healthcare, marketing, technology and consulting professionals together in Chennai Built around AHMP’s philosophy of “Inspire. Innovate. Transform.”, the summit examined how healthcare marketing is changing as technology, data, patient expectations, regulation and new communication channels reshape the sector.

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AI, analytics, regulation and the changing role of marketing The knowledge programme addressed some of the most immediate questions facing healthcare marketers today.

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Sessions explored the hospital marketing team of 2030 and the impact of AI agents on roles and workflows, the use of data, analytics and MarTech to drive measurable growth, and the move towards more integrated patient acquisition and journey design. “The AI Hangover” examined the lessons emerging after the first wave of enthusiasm around generative AI.

Technology was balanced by equally important discussions around credibility and responsibility. “Influence Is Earned, Not Filmed” addressed doctor personal branding, ethics and the evolving doctor-creator ecosystem, while another panel examined healthcare brand valuation and its relationship with business value and fundraising.

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The session “Compliance Isn’t the Obstacle, It’s the MOAT” focused on navigating NMC, ASCI and DPDP requirements while building responsible healthcare brands. The final knowledge panel turned to medical tourism and the factors influencing why international patients choose India and individual healthcare providers.

AHMP sets out its 2027 priorities The inaugural session, themed “Marketing the Future of Healthcare,” included the presentation of AHMP Vision 2030, the launch of AHMP ASCENT, an opening film and a leaders’ spotlight.

The vision reflects AHMP’s broader ambition to strengthen healthcare marketing as a recognised professional discipline and create a more connected national ecosystem for those working across healthcare communication, marketing and growth.

Building on initiatives already created by the Foundation, including AHMP Dialogues, its learning platform, AHMP ASCENT, Professionals Day, AHMP Connect and the Healthcare Marketing Maestros Awards, AHMP outlined the next phase of its growth.

Its 2027 priorities include expanding pan-India engagement, growing a more inclusive professional community, strengthening continuous learning through CPHM and other programmes, establishing four zonal committees across North, South, East and West, deepening collaboration between industry and academia, and working towards a structured framework for ethical healthcare marketing standards.

“AHMP CON 2026 goes beyond bringing healthcare marketing professionals together for one day. The response to the Chennai Edition shows a clear need for a professional community where people can learn from one another, collaborate and collectively raise the standards of healthcare marketing in India. As we move forward with Vision 2030, our focus will be on education, regional engagement, industry-academia collaboration and responsible marketing practices that can strengthen the profession for the long term,” said Mohamed Ilias, Chairperson, AHMP India Foundation.

Healthcare Marketing Maestros Awards recognise professional excellence The summit also hosted the Healthcare Marketing Maestros Awards 2026, recognising individuals, organisations and campaigns for their contribution to healthcare marketing.

Among the evening’s highest honours were the Lifetime Achievement Awards in Healthcare Marketing.

Ms. Suganthy Sundararaj, Senior Public Relations Specialist and Regional PR Head at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, received the Female Lifetime Achievement Award, while Prof. Dr. Ashok Thiakarajan received the Male Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Maestros Awards presented 27 Gold and Silver honours across multiple categories, including innovation, healthcare marketing education, patient communication, emerging talent, social media, digital campaigns, brand development, creative advertising, performance marketing and analytics, healthcare PR, community impact and disease-awareness initiatives.

Awardees represented a cross-section of healthcare professionals, hospitals, agencies, technology organisations and marketing talent, reflecting the increasingly diverse range of disciplines contributing to healthcare marketing.

Organisational winners included MI Labs / Askeva, Unicus Technology Private Limited, MGM Healthcare, BCC Healthcare Branding, Devadoss Hospital and Ortho-One, recognised across categories spanning innovation, digital campaigns, branding, analytics, community engagement and healthcare communication.

The valedictory segment also recognised students and young professionals through the BizMock Awards and Digital Poster Awards, while the Healthcare Marketing Maestros Awards were evaluated by an independent jury comprising professionals from industry and marketing.

Networking and industry participation AHMP CON 2026 was supported by platinum, gold and silver partners, along with knowledge, media, filming, registration and venue partners and stall sponsors.

Alongside the formal programme, networking sessions and the Experience Hub created opportunities for hospital leaders, marketing professionals, clinicians, entrepreneurs, consultants, agency leaders, technology companies and solution providers to connect and explore potential collaborations.

What comes next for AHMP For AHMP India Foundation, the conclusion of AHMP CON 2026 Chennai marks the beginning of its next stage of development.

As healthcare organisations adapt to AI, changing patient behaviour, greater regulatory scrutiny and new expectations around transparency and trust, the role of healthcare marketing is continuing to expand.

AHMP’s focus now moves towards translating the momentum created through its conferences and existing platforms into greater reach, stronger professional connections, continuous education, regional representation, industry-academia collaboration and clearer ethical standards.

Inspire. Innovate. Transform.

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