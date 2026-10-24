AI adoption among US small businesses reaches 86 pc, but full integration remains low: Goldman Sachs

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption among small businesses surveyed under Goldman Sachs' US entrepreneurship programme has increased sharply to 86 per cent in 2026 from 56 per cent in 2024, but only 15 per cent have fully integrated the technology into their core operations, according to a new Goldman Sachs report.

The October 2026 report, titled "The AI Economy Is a Small Business Economy," highlights a widening gap between businesses adopting AI tools and those using the technology as an integral part of their operations.

Advertisement

"The gap between adoption and integration is now the defining frontier for small businesses," the report stated.

Advertisement

Based on a survey of 2,473 alumni of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses programme in the United States, the research found that AI adoption has increased by 30 percentage points over the past two years, reaching 86 per cent from 77 per cent in 2025.

However, among businesses already using AI, only 18 per cent reported fully integrating it into their core operations, while many continued using the technology for selected activities or experimentation.

Advertisement

"High adoption does not mean deep integration," the report noted.

The findings also indicate a shift in how small businesses are using AI, with applications increasingly moving beyond marketing and content creation towards financial analysis, business planning and operational decisions.

The share of AI-using businesses employing the technology for financial analysis and business planning more than doubled from 18 per cent in 2024 to 42 per cent in 2026.

Similarly, AI use for data analysis increased from 26 per cent to 42 per cent during the same period.

In comparison, the share using AI for written marketing content declined from 74 per cent to 65 per cent, suggesting a gradual shift towards more business-focused applications.

Despite growing adoption, AI has not led to widespread workforce reductions among the businesses surveyed.

According to the report, 84 per cent of business owners using AI reported no change in their workforce because of the technology, while 6 per cent reported reducing employees and 5 per cent said they had added positions.

The study also found that 93 per cent of AI users reported a positive impact on their businesses, while 74 per cent identified greater efficiency and time savings as a major benefit.

However, significant gaps remain in employee training and governance.

Around 74 per cent of business owners using AI reported having no formal policy governing employee use of the technology, while 77 per cent of all respondents said additional training and resources would be beneficial.

The findings suggest that although AI is becoming a common business tool, converting adoption into measurable gains will increasingly depend on employee skills, structured implementation and deeper integration into daily operations.

The report is based on a survey conducted between August 10 and August 24, 2026, among alumni of Goldman Sachs' US small business programme. Its findings reflect the surveyed businesses rather than all US small enterprises. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)