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Home / Business / AI analytics, technological upgrades to drive retail investor experience in new Samvat: NSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan

AI analytics, technological upgrades to drive retail investor experience in new Samvat: NSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan

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ANI
Updated At : 04:42 PM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): India's macroeconomic expansion remains on a solid footing, with a growth rate of over 7 per cent expected to support equity markets as the new Samvat year begins, Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), said while addressing the media at the NSE on Sunday.

Highlighting the exchange's digital initiatives, Chauhan announced major technological upgrades aimed at improving the experience of the country's growing retail investor base.

"Today, during the Diwali celebrations, we announced major new features across our mobile app and website, including enhancements to our portfolio management framework, screening tools, and analytics," Chauhan said, adding that "currently, we service around 20 to 27 crore accounts and approximately 13.7 to 31.7 crore unique customers through various channels and brokers."

Emphasising the exchange's technological capabilities, Chauhan said the NSE had maintained nanosecond-level response times over the past year, securing its position as the fastest exchange globally.

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"More importantly, we are deploying advanced AI to provide retail participants with better analytics, richer information, and enhanced insights," he said, adding that the NSE was also collaborating with brokers to address cybersecurity risks, online financial scams and deepfake videos.

Turning to market conditions, Chauhan expressed confidence in India's fiscal discipline and economic resilience despite volatile crude oil prices and foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows.

"Because India imports about 85% of its crude oil, price spikes historically create balance of payment pressures. However, India is currently managing its fiscal deficit remarkably well," Chauhan said.

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"As crude prices cool and the Rupee stabilizes, we expect foreign institutional interest to revive alongside our massive domestic savings base," he added.

On retail trading trends, Chauhan highlighted a shift towards responsible investing, observing that market participants were increasingly adopting defined-risk strategies in derivatives rather than taking unhedged risks.

"Our core advice to all investors is to stay invested for the long term (5 to 10 years) rather than engaging in short-term speculation, intraday tips, or unmanaged derivative trading," he said, recommending mutual funds and professional advisers for those unable to track markets daily.

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Chauhan also emphasised the importance of expanding financial inclusion beyond Tier-1 cities, noting that mobile connectivity was bringing investors from smaller towns across Punjab, Gujarat and Maharashtra into formal capital markets through joint educational initiatives with state governments and institutions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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