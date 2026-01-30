DT
Home / Business / AI and Blue Energy gained attention at India Energy Week: Hardeep Singh Puri

AI and Blue Energy gained attention at India Energy Week: Hardeep Singh Puri

ANI
Updated At : 02:50 PM Jan 30, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Friday said the India Energy Week was phenomenal and its impact extends beyond the exhibition and conferences.

"It's not just a standalone event. It also unleashes processes. Many people have spoken to me about artificial intelligence and blue energy. This dialogue will continue even beyond this platform," he added.

"A large number of CEOs and companies participated and showed interest. Look at the kind of deals being signed across different sectors. New players are becoming part of our energy supply chain," he said.

The minister also highlighted that several new players showed interest in joining India's energy supply chain. "You look at the kind of deals that have been signed in the shipping sector, the gas sector, and you see new participants who were not earlier part of our energy landscape coming forward to collaborate with Indian companies," he said.

Puri explained that, unlike other global energy events that focus only on crude oil, gas, or a limited set of issues, India Energy Week covers a broad spectrum. "Here we are dealing with green hydrogen, small modular reactors, technology, and even compressed biogas. Just yesterday, we concluded a two-day session on compressed biogas," he said.

Speaking on the new venue for the India Energy Week, he said, "This world-class facility was built in less than a year and a half. Year after year, this platform though only a few years old, has become the world's second-largest, and in some ways the largest, because other platforms are largely single-issue," he said.

On Thursday, while speaking with ANI, Puri said the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas will soon be coming up with a policy on Compressed Bio Gas (CBG), which will work on the strong policy base already in place across the CBG value chain, financial assistance for biomass aggregation machinery, and a scheme for development of pipeline infrastructure.

"We had convened this high-level conference (India Energy Week) on 28th and 29th January, where the key outcomes were presented, based on which, the policy will be formulated."

"India's economic trajectory offers a USD 500 billion opportunity in the energy sector, and USD 100 billion in exploration and production. 27 top CEOs, both from India and abroad, met with PM Modi yesterday, and the general message from everyone was about how they view the Indian trajectory - very positive vibes."

"One CEO said we have invested USD 5 billion, and we are going to invest more. So, India is today very central to all the global discourse on energy, both in terms of consumption, energy transition, sustainability, and the ecosystem," Puri said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

