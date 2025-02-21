AI, Connected Trips and Collaboration Take over Travel Tech at Travel Connections 2025

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 21: Travel Connections 2025, co-hosted by Vervotech and Volt by TravClan, provided a platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas and shape the future of the travel industry. With over 100 decision-makers, founders, and travel technology innovators, the event focused on the importance of collaboration for the future of B2B travel technology, trends in investments in the industry, and the importance of solving for connected trips for seamless travel experiences.

With travel businesses facing rising consumer expectations, the need for real-time data accuracy, and an evolving competitive landscape, the event's discussions provided deep insights into how companies can stay ahead. From AI-driven personalization to fraud prevention and investment trends, the sessions focused on the strategies that will define travel in the coming decade.

Key Insights from Travel Connections 2025

* The Connected Travel Experience: API integrations are making multi-platform travel bookings more seamless than ever. Customers increasingly value holistic, end-to-end travel solutions over isolated bookings.

* AI's Growing Influence on future of Travel Technology: From predictive pricing models to hyper-personalized itineraries, AI is changing customer experiences.

* Investment Trends in Travel Tech: The industry is seeing a surge in B2B-focused travel tech investments, emphasizing automation, content accuracy, and operational efficiency.

One of the standout aspects revolved around dedicated networking sessions and a launchpad event for young travel companies to showcase their offerings which bring the shift from traditional travel models to tech-integrated, customer-centric solutions.

Sanjay Ghare, CEO of Vervotech, emphasized the event's real impact:

"The travel industry is at a tipping point where innovation is not just an advantage--it's a necessity. Travel Connections 2025 has created a space for businesses to move beyond discussions and forge tangible, technology-driven solutions that will redefine travel experiences."

Arun Bagaria, Co-founder of Volt by TravClan, reflected on the evolution of the sector:

"We are witnessing a fundamental shift in how travel businesses operate. The key takeaway from Travel Connections 2025 is that businesses investing in technology and partnerships today will lead the industry tomorrow."

