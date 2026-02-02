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Home / Business / AI, Connectivity and What Comes Next: Inside Asia Innovation Summit 2026

AI, Connectivity and What Comes Next: Inside Asia Innovation Summit 2026

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PTI
Updated At : 11:06 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Teleservices (GTS), a global telecom solutions provider, hosted the Asia Innovation Summit 2026 on 20 August in Singapore, bringing together 50+ industry leaders from 30+ companies across MNOs, technology providers and enterprise ecosystems to discuss the forces reshaping digital communications.

The expert-led panels focused on the key shifts reshaping digital communications, including the convergence of telecom, cloud and OTT, and the rise of Agentic AI in business messaging. Speakers explored the move from campaign-led communication to continuous, intelligent and context-driven interactions, with identity and consent becoming critical to trusted engagement.

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The Summit also addressed the changing economics of A2P SMS, as the industry moves from volume-led models towards subscriber engagement, sustainable value and measurable outcomes. Together, the sessions pointed to a clear shift in communication - from delivering messages at scale to creating greater value from every interaction "Telecom and digital communications are entering a new phase, driven by AI, Network APIs and evolving communication models. The Asia Innovation Summit has become a platform for industry leaders to share perspectives, exchange ideas and collaborate on the opportunities shaping this next phase." said Ashutosh Agrawal, Group CEO, Globe Teleservices.

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With diverse perspectives spanning telecom, technology and enterprise ecosystems, Asia Innovation Summit 2026 reinforced the importance of collaboration in shaping the future of digital communications. The summit served as a forum to share industry insights and identify new opportunities for innovation across Asia and beyond.

About Globe Teleservices Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based global telecom solutions provider with a presence across Malaysia, USA, Dubai, Tanzania, Ghana, India and Hong Kong. GTS provides next-gen solutions in A2P monetization, omnichannel messaging, anti-fraud and cloud services. GTS is a member of MEF, GSMA and GLF. Its recognitions include Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies 2026, 2025 and 2024, AI Initiative of the Year – Malaysia & Telecom Technology Solutions Provider of the Year – Malaysia at the Asian Telecom Awards 2026.

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(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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