AI cooling to smart controls: Five 1.5-ton ACs worth considering in 2026

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: A 1.5-ton air conditioner remains the most popular AC category in India because it suits the room sizes found in most urban homes. Whether it is a master bedroom, living room, or home office, these models offer an effective balance of cooling performance, energy efficiency, and running costs. In 2026, leading brands such as LG, Samsung, Daikin, Blue Star, and Panasonic offer 1.5-ton inverter ACs priced from Rs. 51,490 to Rs. 91,990, with features ranging from AI-powered cooling and air purification to smart connectivity. For shoppers planning an upgrade this summer, limited-time offers can further improve the overall value of these models.

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During the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, shoppers can purchase their preferred 1.5-ton AC at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Models can be browsed on Bajaj Mall, compared by brand, star rating, cooling mode, and key features, and purchased at any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, the cost can be split into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer.

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Five 1.5-ton ACs worth considering in 2026

From energy-efficient cooling to smart connectivity and air purification, these models cater to different budgets and room requirements.

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Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC White Copper Condenser (IA518NXUS)

Price: Rs. 51,490

EMIs starting from: Rs. 3,916 per month

Why it works: The 5-in-1 convertible cooling adjusts output based on room load, while the 4-way swing distributes air evenly. Self Clean and Defrost Clean technologies help reduce moisture build-up and simplify maintenance.

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC White Copper Condenser (RKL50UV16VA)

Price: Rs. 53,830

EMIs starting from: Rs. 1,942 per month

Why it works: The copper condenser supports efficient cooling and durability, making this a reliable everyday option. The dust filter helps reduce airborne particles and improves airflow quality.

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC White Copper Condenser (US-Q19ANZE)

Price: Rs. 56,290

EMIs starting from: Rs. 2,684 per month

Why it works: The AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling automatically adjusts performance based on room conditions. The Dual Inverter Compressor delivers faster, quieter cooling, while the HD anti-virus filter helps reduce airborne particles.

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split Smart AC White (CS/CU-HU18ZKYF)

Price: Rs. 57,990

EMIs starting from: Rs. 3,222 per month

Why it works: The 7-in-1 convertible cooling with AI mode adjusts to real-time demand, while MirAIe connectivity enables smartphone control and scheduling. Nanoe-X air purification with a PM 0.1 filter helps remove fine particles and impurities.

Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC White (AR60H18D15WNNA)

Price: Rs. 91,990

EMIs starting from: Rs. 2,997 per month

Why it works: WindFree cooling spreads air through thousands of micro holes for more comfortable cooling. The 5-step convertible mode adjusts output as needed, while the 5-star rating supports lower power consumption during extended use.

Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

Limited-time offers on air conditioners

With EMIs starting as low as Rs. 830 per month, upgrading to the latest air conditioner has never been more affordable this season.

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

How to buy a 1.5-ton AC from Bajaj Finance partner stores

Splitting the cost of a new 1.5-ton AC into monthly instalments makes the upgrade significantly more manageable. Shoppers can follow these steps to complete the purchase:

1. Browse on Bajaj Mall: Compare AC models including portable ACs before visiting a store.

2. Check pre-approved eligibility: The pre-approved loan limit can be verified on the Bajaj Finance website using a registered mobile number and OTP verification.

3. Find a partner store: Shortlisted models can be checked at 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finance partner stores across 4,000+ cities.

4. Check the model in person: In-store staff can assist with evaluating cooling capacity, AC type, and key features.

5. Choose an EMI plan: Financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh is available through the Bajaj Finance Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan, with zero down payment on select models and tenures from 3 to 60 months.

6. Complete the purchase: Once approved, the transaction is processed immediately, and the AC can be taken home the same day.

Limited-time Summer Sale offers make this a good time to upgrade to a new 1.5-ton AC.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

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