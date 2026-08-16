AI could cut doctors' paperwork burden as global health worker shortage looms: Report

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Artificial intelligence could help ease the pressure on doctors by taking over some of the repetitive paperwork and administrative tasks that take up valuable time, as healthcare systems around the world face a growing shortage of workers, according to a report by QuickBlox.

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The report highlighted a widening gap between the number of healthcare workers available and the demand for care.

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The World Health Organization has also warned that the world could face a shortage of 10 million health workers by 2030, with the problem expected to be particularly serious in regions where healthcare systems are already under pressure.

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Against this backdrop, the report mentioned that technology can help existing healthcare staff handle more patients by reducing some of the work that does not require their direct clinical attention.

The report highlighted documentation and coding as areas where AI could make a difference. Note-taking and coding are described as some of the most exhausting parts of a clinician's job.

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AI tools can assist by preparing clinical documentation for doctors to review instead of requiring them to create every note manually.

"Inefficiency in healthcare doesn't exist in isolation--it collides with something bigger: the workforce gap," said Nate MacLeitch, CEO of QuickBlox.

He said "Put simply, the numbers don't add up. The current system can't hold. Without telemedicine platforms for providers that help patients connect to the right clinician at the right moment, reforms--no matter how well-meaning--will fall short. And if we don't introduce tools that ease the paperwork and admin load, the staff left behind will keep burning out."

QuickBlox's report also shared that it's Q-Consultation platform, includes an AI-enabled scribe that can draft SOAP notes and suggest ICD-10 and CPT codes for review by clinicians. It stresses that doctors remain in control of the final documentation.

The potential benefit goes beyond saving time. The report also shared example of Kaiser Permanente's rollout across 600 offices and 40 hospitals, saying AI scribes improved accuracy and allowed physicians to be more present with patients.

The report described this as a shift in how AI can be used in healthcare, rather than replacing medical professionals, it can take care of repetitive tasks so they can spend more time on patients.

The report also looked into the problem from the other end of the healthcare system. It stated patients are often directed to the wrong part of the system, creating unnecessary appointments, repeated assessments and additional pressure on clinicians.

Its broader argument is that AI can help at both ends -- by helping patients reach the right care and by reducing the documentation burden on healthcare professionals once they are providing that care.

The report's central message is that AI's role in healthcare is not about replacing doctors. Instead, it could help healthcare systems make better use of the workers they already have at a time when the number of available professionals may not be enough to meet future demand. (ANI)

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