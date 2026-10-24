DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / AI could unlock USD 2.52 trillion in annual global economic value, rising costs pose risk: McKinsey

AI could unlock USD 2.52 trillion in annual global economic value, rising costs pose risk: McKinsey

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:57 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Artificial intelligence (AI) could generate USD 2.52 trillion in annual economic value globally by automating and supporting existing work, but rising deployment costs could significantly reduce these potential gains, according to an October 2026 research report by McKinsey.

The report, titled "The AI value curve: The economics of applying AI to existing work," found that while businesses are rapidly deploying AI, many are yet to determine whether the technology delivers sufficient economic returns.

Advertisement

"Many organisations, however, are still measuring AI adoption instead of value," the report stated.

Advertisement

According to McKinsey, a 30 per cent increase in the effective cost of AI could reduce the estimated global economic value pool from USD 2.52 trillion to USD 1.67 trillion, a decline of around 34 per cent, or USD 850 billion.

In the United States alone, the estimated annual value pool could fall by USD 320 billion, from USD 960 billion to USD 640 billion, under the same scenario.

Advertisement

The report clarified that these estimates represent a modelled scenario rather than a forecast.

The findings come as companies increase investments in AI infrastructure, software and automation, raising questions about whether productivity gains can justify deployment costs.

McKinsey estimated that around USD 7 trillion could be invested in AI infrastructure by 2030, requiring approximately USD 760 billion in annual profit pools to justify the investment.

The research identified financial services as the sector with the largest potential economic gains from AI, estimated at USD 530 billion annually, followed by education at USD 410 billion, technology, media and telecommunications at USD 360 billion, and healthcare at USD 310 billion.

It also found that some of the strongest economic benefits could come from supporting highly skilled, higher-paid professionals rather than simply automating large volumes of lower-wage work.

Occupations involving legal services, healthcare, management and computer-related work showed significant potential for cost-effective AI deployment.

However, the report stressed that the economic benefits of AI vary across countries because of differences in labour costs.

"The AI value curve also shows that AI economics are local, not global," the report stated.

This distinction is particularly relevant for labour-intensive economies, where relatively lower wages can change the financial case for replacing or supporting human tasks with AI.

McKinsey's analysis compares existing labour costs with the full cost of using AI, including technology expenses, human supervision, verification and rework.

The report noted that AI's economic potential depends not just on technological capability, but also on whether companies can deploy it at a sustainable cost while maintaining acceptable work quality.

It suggested that businesses should prioritise applications offering clear economic returns, assess the impact of changing AI costs and plan how to redeploy employees as technology changes existing work. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts