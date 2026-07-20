AI-driven chip boom fuels 47% surge in entry-level semiconductor hiring in South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], July 20 (ANI): JobKorea said Monday that entry-level hiring in South Korea's semiconductor industry surged in the first half of the year, reflecting robust demand for talent as the AI-driven chip boom continues, The Korea Herald reported.

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According to the recruitment platform's analysis, job postings for entry-level semiconductor positions jumped 47 percent from a year earlier. Entry-level roles accounted for 12.2 percent of all semiconductor job postings, up 2.4 percentage points from a year earlier and the highest share in five years, signaling a shift from an industry previously focused on experienced hires.

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Overall semiconductor job postings rose 20 percent year-on-year, outpacing the 14 percent increase across all industries.

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The hiring momentum was led by major chipmakers including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, as well as global companies such as Nvidia and Micron. Job postings from both Nvidia and Micron increased about 50 percent from a year earlier, according to JobKorea.

Job seekers are also showing growing interest in the sector. Searches for SK hynix on the platform jumped 180 percent year-on-year, while leading semiconductor companies recorded sharp increases in users bookmarking their recruitment pages.

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Ahead of the second-half hiring season, JobKorea said it is expanding support for semiconductor job seekers through its "High Tech" recruitment service, which provides real-time access to up to 5,000 job postings, along with career-related content on its revamped content platform.

"Even entry-level applicants are carefully evaluating how well they fit each role," The Korea Herald quoted a JobKorea official as saying. "We will continue providing content that helps job seekers understand the latest recruitment trends in the semiconductor industry," the official said according the news outlet. (ANI)

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