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Home / Business / AI growth entering 'industrialization' phase, integrated systems key: TSMC

AI growth entering 'industrialization' phase, integrated systems key: TSMC

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ANI
Updated At : 02:12 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Taipei, [Taiwan] August 31 (ANI): The next phase of artificial intelligence growth will be driven by the large-scale deployment of integrated computing systems as the industry enters the "true industrialization of AI," a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) executive said Monday, Focus Taiwan (CNA English News) reported.

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April Li , TSMC's AI and high-performance computing business development director, said AI agents are moving into enterprise workflows, while investment in specialized data centers and physical AI is accelerating.

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"In this new era, market leaders will not be the ones who simply make better models, but those who build the most integrated systems," Li said in a keynote speech at the SEMICON Taiwan 2026 IC forum, according to Focus Taiwan.

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Rather than relying on advances in individual chips or models alone, future AI infrastructure will increasingly need to integrate computing, memory, interconnects, storage, and power management across chips, server racks and entire data centers, she said.

The shift is being driven partly by soaring demand for AI inference -- the process of using trained models to respond to requests and perform tasks, according to Li.

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Global inference token volume has increased nearly 500-fold from its 2022 level, while more complex reasoning and agentic AI systems consume far more tokens than conventional one-shot queries, she said.

"Inference is no longer a low-overhead task," Li said, adding that it is becoming the dominant driver of system-level expansion as AI agents operate continuously in the background.

The growing workloads are putting pressure on four areas -- logic scaling, interconnect efficiency, memory performance, and power delivery and cooling, she said.

Data movement alone can account for up to 60 percent of system activity in typical workloads, leaving expensive accelerators operating at below 40 percent utilization, Li added.

Meanwhile, AI packages may contain more than 1 trillion transistors by 2030, making multi-die architecture and heterogeneous integration essential, she said.

To address those constraints, TSMC is developing technologies covering advanced logic, packaging and optical interconnects, according to Li.

She mentioned in particular the chipmaker's 3DFabric platform, which incorporates technologies such as SoIC 3D stacking and CoWoS advanced packaging, as well as its Compact Universal Photonic Engine (COUPE) platform for high-speed optical data transmission.

TSMC is also working to improve high-bandwidth memory performance by using advanced logic technology in high-bandwidth memory base dies, Li said.

In a question-and-answer session, Li said TSMC must develop an in-depth understanding of the supply chain "from silicon to the data center to the token" and work with ecosystem partners to validate its technologies as early as possible across that chain, Focus Taiwan reported.

That approach reflects how TSMC's role has expanded beyond manufacturing individual chips, she said.

"Gone are the days when we can just ship wafers across the fence," Li said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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