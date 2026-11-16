AI is changing the office faster in Asia Pacific than in the rest of the world. Get it right, and the payoff is bigger

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 16: 47% of AI users in Asia Pacific say it has already changed how they use their office, compared with 35% globally, according to a new global Steelcase survey of 5,438 office workers in nine countries. But the region isn’t moving as one. In China, it’s 61%. In India, 58%. In Japan, just 12%.

What most offices across the region have in common is that they haven’t caught up. 43% of employees in Asia Pacific most commonly take video calls at their desks, even with colleagues close by, though 87% would prefer to be somewhere else, and 61% say they can’t find privacy when they need it. The result is noise, overheard conversations and broken focus for everyone nearby.

“Taking a video call at your desk can seem like a small thing, but it reveals a bigger gap between how people work today and the spaces available to them,” says Amber Matthews, Global Director, WorkSpace Futures Research at Steelcase. “Employees must contend with background noise, colleagues overhearing the conversation, and the need to keep going on mute. This isn’t simply a technology issue. It points to workplaces that haven’t kept pace with what people need to do their work.”

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The research also points to the fix. When employees can choose from three or more types of space in the office, from quiet rooms for focused work to places to meet, take calls or recharge, they report higher wellbeing, engagement, productivity and sense of community. In every case, the gain in Asia Pacific is above the global average.

Within the region, each market faces a different challenge. China is changing fastest, and the pace shows: 59% of employees feel expected to complete tasks faster, compared with 39% globally. India is bucking the idea that AI isolates people: 83% of AI users in India say AI has increased their interactions with colleagues. Japan is moving more carefully, but its offices are the bottleneck: 79% of employees can’t get the privacy they need when they need it.

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“For leaders across Asia Pacific, the priority should be giving people a choice of spaces that support their work vs adding more desks” says Matthews. “That starts with listening to what people need in each market. Our research links increased choice with higher wellbeing, engagement and productivity outcomes, even more so in Asia Pacific than the global average.”

Key findings for Asia Pacific (global figures in brackets):

47% of AI users say it has already changed how they use their office (35%).

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43% most commonly take video calls at their desks (39%).

87% would prefer to take them somewhere else (81%).

61% can’t access privacy when they need it (58%).

With a choice of three or more types of space in the office, employees report: +20% wellbeing (+13%), +17% engagement (+14%), +14% productivity (+8%) and +21% sense of community (+15%).

The findings matter for any organization planning an office move, refurbishment or expansion, and for employers asking their people to spend more time in the office.

The full report, Steelcase Research: Work Has Changed. Has Your Office? (Asia Pacific 2026), including market data for China, India and Japan, is available at: New Steelcase Research Asia Pacific 2026

About the research

The findings are drawn from the Steelcase WorkSpace Futures Global User Survey 2026, fielded between 2 December 2025 and 13 January 2026 among 5,438 active office workers in nine countries across North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific sample included 1,778 respondents across China (592), India (593) and Japan (593).

About Steelcase

Steelcase is a global design and thought leader in the world of work. Our purpose is to help the world work better. Along with more than 25 creative and technology partner brands, we research, design and manufacture furnishings and solutions for many of the places where work happens, including office, learning and health environments. Together with our 11,300 employees, we’re working toward better futures for the wellbeing of people and the planet. Our solutions come to life through our global community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 790 locations, store.steelcase.com and other retail partners. For more information, visit Steelcase.asia.

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