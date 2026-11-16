AI Is Lowering the Cost of Managed It in India, and Opsio Says This Is Only the Start

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 16: The cost of producing managed IT services in India has started to fall, and artificial intelligence is the reason. Reuters reported in August that clients are demanding more for less from India's IT providers, with one listed provider saying customers want the same work at a 25 to 30 percent lower price and fees increasingly tied to outcomes rather than hours.1 HFS Research puts the price reductions clients demand at 20 to 30 percent, and Kotak Institutional Equities' base case is 3.5 percent annual pricing erosion, surfacing first in renewals of large contracts.2 Nasscom estimates that industry revenue grew 6.1 percent in FY26 while headcount grew 2.3 percent, a divergence consistent with a broader shift toward improved productivity, including greater use of automation and AI.3 Dun & Bradstreet finds 69 percent of surveyed Indian businesses plan to raise AI budgets, yet only 30 percent report broad or strong returns so far.4 Opsio, the IT Managed Service Provider, said today it is applying AI-driven efficiencies to its own managed IT deliveries in India, with the objective of translating those gains into greater value for customers. As these efficiencies spread across the industry, the durable advantage lies in how reliably, and how responsibly, the AI is run.

Why compliance is what unlocks the saving

AI in IT operations works on exactly the data Indian regulators care about: logs, tickets, user identities, configuration records and personal data. The obstacle has rarely been the technology; it has been where that data goes. Deloitte finds Indian enterprises lead the world in at-scale AI adoption, yet regulatory and compliance requirements are their top AI integration challenge, cited by 39 percent.5 Opsio keeps the AI where the data already is. The models its engineers use in managed IT can be deployed within the Indian regions of AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud and in customer-controlled environments, depending on the agreed architecture. Personal data is minimised before it reaches a model, AI-assisted actions are logged in audit-ready form in line with CERT-In's 180-day log-retention requirement, and no customer data is used to train models.6

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The Indian rulebook now has dates. The DPDP Rules were notified on 13 November 2025; the core obligations on data fiduciaries, including notice and consent and security safeguards, apply from 13 May 2027. Once those provisions commence, a personal data breach must be notified without delay, with a detailed report to the Data Protection Board within 72 hours. The Act provides for significant financial penalties, including penalties of up to Rs. 250 crore for failure to take reasonable security safeguards to prevent a personal data breach.7 Separately, CERT-In already requires applicable cyber incidents to be reported within six hours and ICT logs kept for 180 days within Indian jurisdiction.8 MeitY's India AI Governance Guidelines of November 2025 chose existing law and a risk-based approach over a new statute, and Opsio applies a risk-based governance approach to AI-enabled managed IT use cases.9 What the rules do require is documentation: what each system is, what data it touches and where it stays. Opsio keeps that record for every AI component.

Why this is only the start

Today's savings come mostly from analytical automation: AI that reads monitoring data, correlates alerts, finds root causes and spots waste in cloud spend, then hands a recommendation to an engineer. The next step is performance-based automation: AI that acts within defined limits, restarting a service, scaling a cluster or rolling back a change, with a person supervising the loop rather than sitting inside it. EY's AIdea of India 2026 survey of 200 C-suite leaders finds 24 percent already deploying agentic AI,10 and Gartner told its infrastructure and operations conference in Mumbai in June that AI agents will be built into 60 percent of all IT operations tools by 2028.11 The cost can leak back in through usage-based token pricing in US dollars, so Opsio offers fixed-price commercial models in rupees, based on service scope and requirements, with model-consumption controls designed to improve cost predictability.

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“AI is creating significant opportunities to improve the efficiency of managed IT delivery,” said Praveena Shenoy, Country Manager of Opsio India. “For enterprises in India, however, productivity has to go hand in hand with security, governance and responsible data handling. Our focus is to use automation to deliver greater customer value while maintaining the controls and human oversight our customers expect.”

“Today, AI can analyse, correlate and recommend while engineers remain in control of critical actions,” Shenoy continued. “As automation matures, we see an opportunity to increase efficiency further through carefully governed, outcome-based automation. Our objective is to make those benefits predictable, secure and commercially sustainable for our customers.”

What changes for Opsio's managed IT customers in India

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- AI-driven efficiency, greater value. AI handles first-line monitoring, alert correlation, log analysis, root-cause drafting and cloud cost optimisation; efficiency gains are considered as part of new and renewed commercial models. Agents act only within pre-agreed limits, with human approval for high-impact changes.

- Designed for India's data protection and cybersecurity requirements. AI-enabled services can be deployed within Indian cloud regions and customer-controlled environments, depending on the agreed architecture; personal data is minimised before it reaches a model; audit-ready logs are kept beyond CERT-In's 180 days; no customer data trains models.6 Each AI component carries a written DPDP record of processing and a risk classification.

- Predictable pricing in rupees, run around the clock in IST. Fixed-price commercial models in rupees are available based on service scope and requirements, with model-consumption controls designed to improve cost predictability; 24/7 operations from Bengaluru, with response targets defined according to customer-specific SLAs, and monthly SLA reporting that re-measures automation against the baseline.

Availability

Opsio is introducing the model across its managed cloud, DevOps and security services in India. New customers start with a managed IT assessment that maps the current cost of service, identifies what automation can take over, documents each AI component against DPDP requirements, and ends with a commercial proposal in rupees. Request one from Opsio as an IT Managed Service Provider at opsiocloud.com/in/it-managed-service-provider, or read about its cloud managed IT services at opsiocloud.com/in/cloud-managed-it-services.

References

1. Reuters, “AI reshapes India's IT services sector contracts as clients demand more for less”, 21 August 2026 (a listed Indian IT provider's clients demanding the same work for 25 to 30 percent less; fees increasingly tied to outcomes).

https://www.zawya.com/en/business/indian-sub-continent/ai-reshapes-indias-it-services-sector-contracts-as-clients-demand-more-for-less-462989

2. Reuters, 27 July 2025, HFS Research CEO Phil Fersht on clients demanding 20 to 30 percent price reductions; and Kotak Institutional Equities, IT services sector note, as reported by ANI and The Tribune, 29 April 2026: base case of 3.5 percent pricing erosion, surfacing first through renewals of large multi-year contracts.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/indian-tech-company-tcs-cut-103558769.html and https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/business/it-services-growth-to-stay-range-bound-at-3-per-cent-as-ai-deflation-pressures-margins-mid-tiers-better-placed-says-kotak/

3. Nasscom, Annual Strategic Review 2026, 24 February 2026: estimated industry revenue of $315 billion in FY26, up 6.1 percent; workforce up 2.3 percent.

https://yourstory.com/enterprise-story/2026/02/india-tech-industry-revenue-to-touch-315-billion-in-fy26-nasscom

4. Dun & Bradstreet, AI Momentum Survey, India findings, as reported by Business Today, 2 November 2026: 69 percent plan to increase AI budgets; 30 percent report broad or strong returns.

https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/artificial-intelligence/story/embracing-ai-advantage-7-in-10-indian-businesses-plan-increased-investment-finds-study-565110-2026-11-02

5. Deloitte India, “Indian enterprises lead global peers in at-scale AI adoption across most functions”, India insights of the State of AI in the Enterprise 2026 report, 24 March 2026 (India ranks first of 15 countries surveyed; regulatory and compliance requirements the top integration challenge at 39 percent).

https://www.deloitte.com/in/en/about/press-room/indian-enterprises-lead-global-peers-in-at-scale-ai-adoption-across-most-functions.html

6. Opsio, Managed AI & Support for Indian enterprises and AI Governance Consulting India, service descriptions and company statements, 2026. Production-cost figures for Opsio's managed IT deliveries are Opsio's own; supporting data available to media on request. https://opsiocloud.com/in/managed-ai-support/ and https://opsiocloud.com/in/ai-governance-consulting/

7. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, Gazette notification of 13 November 2025, with phased commencement at 12 and 18 months, summarised by Khaitan & Co, November 2025; penalty ceiling from the Schedule to the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

https://www.mondaq.com/india/privacy-protection/1707558/digital-personal-data-protection-rules-2025-highlights

8. CERT-In, Directions under section 70B(6) of the Information Technology Act, 28 April 2022, in force 27 June 2022: six-hour incident reporting and 180-day log retention within Indian jurisdiction; summarised by Nasscom. https://community.nasscom.in/communities/policy-advocacy/call-inputs-cert-ins-directions-safe-and-trusted-internet

9. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, India AI Governance Guidelines, released 5 November 2025 (All India Radio News, 5 November 2025; Press Information Bureau, 19 December 2025). https://www.newsonair.gov.in/meity-unveils-india-ai-governance-guidelines-to-promote-safe-and-responsible-ai-adoption and https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2186639

10. EY India, “The AIdea of India: Outlook 2026 – Is India ready for Agentic AI?”, survey of 200 Indian enterprise C-suite leaders, published 16 November 2025. https://www.ey.com/en_in/insights/ai/agentic-ai-india

11. Gartner, IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference, Mumbai, day-one highlights, 1 June 2026: AI agents to be implemented in 60 percent of IT operations tools by 2028. https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2026-06-01-gartner-it-infrastructure-operations-and-cloud-strategies-conference-2026-mumbai-day-1-highlights

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