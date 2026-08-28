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Home / Business / "AI job disruption inevitable, but tech will be net job creator": NVIDIA's Jensen Huang contradicts Bill Gates

"AI job disruption inevitable, but tech will be net job creator": NVIDIA's Jensen Huang contradicts Bill Gates

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ANI
Updated At : 09:18 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has disagreed with Bill Gates' views on AI-driven job losses, saying that while "everybody's jobs will be changed because of AI," the technology will ultimately be a "net job creator."

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In an interview with FOX Business, Huang said AI would change jobs across industries, with some roles being eliminated while many new ones are created. This comes after Bill Gates raised concerns over the impact of artificial intelligence, warning in a new essay that the technology could rapidly reshape the US labour market and put millions of jobs at risk.

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"Everybody's jobs will be changed because of AI. My job has changed. And some jobs will be eliminated, many new jobs will be created," he said. Further, referring to the impact of technological advances in the past, Huang said, "I believe again that this will be a net job creator."

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However, he acknowledged that many jobs would be disrupted by AI and said society needed to be "sensible," "sensitive" and "supportive" in addressing the impact.

Meanwhile, Huang argued that greater productivity would not necessarily lead companies to cut jobs. Instead, he said, more productive and profitable companies would be able to invest in growth and hire more people.

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"When companies are more productive, they don't lay off people, they hire more people...the reason for that is because companies have ambitions, most companies do, and I would say the vast majority of the world's companies do," he said.

Huang also highlighted that AI has become commercially useful, with AI companies seeing strong demand for their services. However, he said compute capacity is now the main constraint on AI growth.

"AI has become useful. It's doing productive work and it's doing productive tasks and the tokens that these AI labs are generating are profitable tokens. And when you're generating something profitable and the demand is so extraordinary, you want to generate more of it. So the thing that's limiting their growth today is not customers, is not their technology, customers are the demand is incredible, what's holding it back now is just compute."

Huang has called for more computing capacity to support the growth of AI labs. He also highlighted the broader adoption of AI beyond leading AI labs, saying the technology is increasingly being used by enterprises and across sovereign and cloud AI platforms worldwide.

Commenting on its advanced AI computing platform Vera Rubin, he said, "This is going to be the fastest product launch we've ever had in history....Rubin is going to be even faster...So it's going to be a huge year next year." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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