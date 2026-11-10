New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Artificial intelligence, the future of jobs, geopolitical tensions and global economic growth are expected to dominate discussions at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, scheduled to take place from January 18 to 22, 2027.

The meeting will be held under the theme "Deliberate Conversations on the Future" and will bring together leaders from governments, businesses, civil society, academia and media to discuss major global challenges and explore possible solutions.

The 2027 agenda will focus on five interconnected priorities: people, technology, growth, planet and geoeconomics.

These themes reflect growing concerns over the impact of technological changes, economic uncertainty, energy requirements and geopolitical competition on the global economy.

Advertisement

One of the key areas of discussion will be the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on employment and the skills required by businesses.

As AI rapidly changes the nature of jobs and employer requirements, discussions will focus on reskilling workers, creating new employment opportunities and ensuring that the benefits of economic growth reach a wider section of society.

The technology agenda will examine how humanity can be empowered in the age of AI. The choices businesses and governments make about how AI is developed, governed and deployed will play an important role in determining who benefits from the technology.

Advertisement

Energy and infrastructure will also feature prominently in discussions. Rising demand for power from AI, industrial activity and electrification is increasing the importance of reliable energy supplies and infrastructure.

The meeting will explore how these requirements can be turned into drivers of economic growth rather than obstacles.

McKinsey & Company said geopolitical tensions and changing global alliances are another major focus area. Governments are increasingly using trade, investment and technology policies as tools of competition, affecting businesses through their supply chains and operating costs.

Advertisement

The discussions will examine ways to improve economic resilience and competitiveness in a world marked by contested norms, shifting alliances and declining trust.

The planet-related agenda will focus on advancing climate and nature solutions while ensuring economic progress remains within planetary boundaries.

In 2026, delegates from 130 countries attended the meeting, including a record 400 top political leaders and more than 800 chief executive officers and chairs of leading companies.

The 2026 meeting focused on fostering dialogue, with discussions covering peace, security, technology, economic growth, investment in people and prosperity within planetary boundaries.

The 2027 meeting will seek to bring different stakeholders together to exchange perspectives on the challenges shaping the future of the global economy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)