AI Legal by UWO Brings AI-Powered Research and Drafting to Lawyers and Law Students

VMPL

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 29: AI Legal™, developed by Unified Web Options & Services Pvt. Ltd. (UWO™), brings artificial intelligence into the everyday research and preparation workflows of Indian lawyers and law students. Founded by Gurumukh Ahuja, UWO is building the platform around a practical requirement: helping users move from a legal question to organised research, an initial document draft or a structured preparation exercise.

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Designed as an AI legal assistant for lawyers and a learning resource for law students, AI Legal brings related activities into one environment. Its tools address legal questions, precedent exploration, document preparation, contract review and courtroom practice, allowing users to begin with the task most relevant to their work.

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Supporting Legal Research in India

For advocates, legal research involves connecting the facts of a matter with statutory provisions and relevant judicial decisions. AI Legal supports this process through tools that help users explore questions, examine case summaries and identify issues requiring further investigation.

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Its legal precedent workflow provides a starting point for examining potentially relevant authorities. The platform also includes comparison tools for exploring newer criminal laws, including BNS, BNSS and BSA, alongside earlier legislation. These capabilities support Indian legal research by helping users frame more focused questions and organise their next steps.

AI Legal Drafting and Contract Review

Document preparation is another area of focus. AI Legal’s drafting tools help users develop initial formats for legal notices, agreements, petitions and other documents. Practitioners can then refine the language, incorporate client instructions and adapt the document to the facts and procedural requirements of a matter.

Contract review tools support closer examination of clauses, obligations and provisions that may need clarification. A lawyer reviewing an agreement can use the workflow to organise questions and identify areas for further consideration before developing proposed revisions.

Connecting legal research, drafting and review within the same platform gives users a way to carry an assignment through several stages of preparation.

Case Preparation and Courtroom Practice

AI Legal also provides tools for organising facts, developing possible arguments and preparing questions. These activities support case preparation by helping users examine the structure of a matter and identify gaps that need attention.

Virtual courtroom practice offers an additional setting for rehearsing legal explanations and considering potential questions. Advocates can use these exercises during preparation, while students can apply them to academic discussions and moot court practice.

Practical AI for Law Students

For students, the platform connects classroom concepts with exercises in legal drafting, case analysis and argument development. A student studying an agreement can examine its structure, consider the purpose of individual clauses and practise proposing alternative wording.

Similarly, moot court preparation can involve organising facts, developing arguments and testing how clearly a position is explained. AI Legal gives students material to question, refine and discuss with faculty members or mentors.

According to UWO, AI Legal supports 21 Indian languages and includes state-specific jurisdiction features, helping users explore legal issues in a familiar language while considering the context of their work.

Gurumukh Ahuja and the UWO Portfolio

Under founder Gurumukh Ahuja, UWO is developing AI applications for professional and educational use. Its broader portfolio also includes AISA™, an AI assistant offering, while AI Legal maintains a dedicated focus on lawyers, legal teams and law students.

The platform supports human-led legal work. Users remain responsible for independently checking authorities, reviewing generated material and ensuring that final documents meet applicable requirements.

By bringing research, drafting and practical preparation together, AI Legal is building a focused digital workspace for India’s legal community.

Explore AI Legal and download the app:

https://admin.uwo24.com/r/ai-legal8

Official website:

https://ailegal.aisa24.com/

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