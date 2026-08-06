AI lowering barriers for companies looking to expand into global markets: Report

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Artificial intelligence (AI) is helping businesses overcome traditional barriers to international expansion by enabling personalised customer outreach, improving sales strategies and making it easier to enter new markets, according to a report by AI company MyUser.

Advertisement

The report said AI is not only supporting the growth of technology companies but is also transforming how businesses across industries manage operations, engage customers and expand into new markets.

Advertisement

According to MyUser, AI is creating a more level playing field by giving enterprises access to tools that improve speed, agility and customer engagement, allowing them to compete beyond their domestic markets.

Advertisement

The report said global economic expansion has been stronger than expected this year and is expected to continue into 2027, while AI and technology-related exports are likely to outperform during 2026.

The report added businesses are increasingly using AI to strengthen their sales and marketing strategies through personalised customer engagement.

Advertisement

Citing a McKinsey study, it noted that 77 per cent of B2B companies using personalised experiences have seen an increase in market share. It also referred to a SmarterHQ study, which found that 72 per cent of consumers interact only with marketing materials tailored to their individual interests.

According to the report, AI enables businesses to move beyond traditional customer segmentation based on factors such as age, gender and location by analysing large volumes of data to identify customer preferences at a much more detailed level.

"For companies, working with AI can help to drive sales, reach new customers and scale into different markets and geographies. Take marketing and sales as an example. With the support of AI, companies and their executives can hone outreach, tailor the way that they present product USPs, and embed data feedback points into global campaigns," said Ibrahim Hasanov, Founder of MyUser.

The report added that AI-powered communication also opens opportunities for companies to build global sales pipelines by translating content into multiple languages and adapting messaging to suit different cultural and socioeconomic preferences.

Highlighting the role of hyper-personalisation, Hasanov said AI allows companies to identify customer preferences at a granular level and automatically tailor communication for different audiences.

"Today, AI helps us to address this in a few key ways. For starters, AI can rapidly sift through and analyse vast amounts of data to deliver a much sophisticated way of segmenting audiences based on the drivers that will actually produce a sale. Once preferences have been identified at a granular level, the technology can automatically adjust the content and messaging to deliver hyperpersonalized communication at scale," he said.

The report further said AI-assisted communication extends beyond customer outreach and can also help organisations improve storytelling, strengthen stakeholder engagement, connect with investors, engage with the media and improve internal communication.

According to MyUser, as businesses increasingly adopt AI-powered outreach and personalised communication, the technology is becoming an important tool for companies seeking to expand their customer base, enter new markets and compete more effectively in the global marketplace. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)