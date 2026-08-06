DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / AI lowering barriers for companies looking to expand into global markets: Report

AI lowering barriers for companies looking to expand into global markets: Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:48 PM Aug 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Artificial intelligence (AI) is helping businesses overcome traditional barriers to international expansion by enabling personalised customer outreach, improving sales strategies and making it easier to enter new markets, according to a report by AI company MyUser.

Advertisement

The report said AI is not only supporting the growth of technology companies but is also transforming how businesses across industries manage operations, engage customers and expand into new markets.

Advertisement

According to MyUser, AI is creating a more level playing field by giving enterprises access to tools that improve speed, agility and customer engagement, allowing them to compete beyond their domestic markets.

Advertisement

The report said global economic expansion has been stronger than expected this year and is expected to continue into 2027, while AI and technology-related exports are likely to outperform during 2026.

The report added businesses are increasingly using AI to strengthen their sales and marketing strategies through personalised customer engagement.

Advertisement

Citing a McKinsey study, it noted that 77 per cent of B2B companies using personalised experiences have seen an increase in market share. It also referred to a SmarterHQ study, which found that 72 per cent of consumers interact only with marketing materials tailored to their individual interests.

According to the report, AI enables businesses to move beyond traditional customer segmentation based on factors such as age, gender and location by analysing large volumes of data to identify customer preferences at a much more detailed level.

"For companies, working with AI can help to drive sales, reach new customers and scale into different markets and geographies. Take marketing and sales as an example. With the support of AI, companies and their executives can hone outreach, tailor the way that they present product USPs, and embed data feedback points into global campaigns," said Ibrahim Hasanov, Founder of MyUser.

The report added that AI-powered communication also opens opportunities for companies to build global sales pipelines by translating content into multiple languages and adapting messaging to suit different cultural and socioeconomic preferences.

Highlighting the role of hyper-personalisation, Hasanov said AI allows companies to identify customer preferences at a granular level and automatically tailor communication for different audiences.

"Today, AI helps us to address this in a few key ways. For starters, AI can rapidly sift through and analyse vast amounts of data to deliver a much sophisticated way of segmenting audiences based on the drivers that will actually produce a sale. Once preferences have been identified at a granular level, the technology can automatically adjust the content and messaging to deliver hyperpersonalized communication at scale," he said.

The report further said AI-assisted communication extends beyond customer outreach and can also help organisations improve storytelling, strengthen stakeholder engagement, connect with investors, engage with the media and improve internal communication.

According to MyUser, as businesses increasingly adopt AI-powered outreach and personalised communication, the technology is becoming an important tool for companies seeking to expand their customer base, enter new markets and compete more effectively in the global marketplace. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts