AI lowering entry barriers for small contractors, reshaping blue-collar services: Report

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Artificial intelligence (AI) is lowering some of the traditional barriers for skilled workers looking to start or expand small businesses by taking over administrative tasks such as scheduling, dispatch, paperwork and contract analysis, according to a report by SkyPSI, a tech company.

The report said AI is changing the economics of blue-collar services by allowing tradespeople to spend more time on their core work while using technology to manage functions that previously required additional staff or specialised expertise.

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AI-based scheduling and dispatch tools can now handle a large part of this work at a lower cost than hiring a full-time office manager, it said.

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The report said the development could allow small operators to take on more work without having to immediately build a large administrative team.

This could also change the competitive position of smaller contractors, as AI gives them access to capabilities that were traditionally easier for larger businesses to afford.

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One such area is understanding commercial contracts and regulatory requirements. The report said large contractors have historically had an advantage because they could employ legal and administrative teams to deal with complex contracts and documentation.

AI tools can help smaller contractors understand such information in simpler language and identify important clauses before agreeing to a contract.

The report said AI can therefore help reduce the information gap between smaller businesses and larger contractors, allowing owners to make better-informed decisions without having to maintain the same level of administrative resources.

According to SkyPSI CEO Vic Pellicano, the biggest barrier for a tradesperson starting an independent business has often not been the technical skill but the overhead involved in running the business.

Pellicano cited the example of an entrepreneur who expanded his business after AI helped reduce the time spent on paperwork.

“I know an entrepreneur who expanded his business last year because he stopped losing four hours a day to paperwork,” he said.

Pellicano said he had seen cases where subcontractors lost bids because they missed clauses in lengthy contracts.

“That’s not a skill gap, that’s an access gap,” he said.

The technology is also creating opportunities in newer categories of blue-collar work, according to the report.

The report argued that these changes do not mean AI will automatically increase incomes for workers. Instead, the economic benefit depends on whether workers learn to use the technology and integrate it into their businesses.

For small contractors, the shift could mean that AI becomes an additional business capability rather than simply a technology replacing manual workers.

The report said the combination of lower administrative costs, easier access to information and new technology-enabled services could allow electricians, cleaners, roofers, plumbers and other skilled workers to move from operating as individuals to running more scalable businesses. (ANI)

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