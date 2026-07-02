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Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 2: Conceived by Garav A. Sonbhadra, the AI Experience Center at Hindustan Campus, Mathura, aims to redefine how students perceive their future by combining artificial intelligence with career inspiration. Developed around the philosophy "Passion Hai To Possible Hai," the initiative enables students to create AI-powered digital avatars that showcase what they could become through dedication, continuous learning, and perseverance.

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The AI Experience Center, among the first of its kind in North India, was inaugurated under the leadership of Prof. (Dr.) R.S. Pavithr, Director, Hindustan College of Science & Technology, was established under the vision, guidance, and support of V.K. Sharma, CEO, Hindustan Campus.

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The initiative reflects the institution's growing emphasis on experiential learning, innovation, and the meaningful application of artificial intelligence in education.

According to Garav A. Sonbhadra, the concept was created with a simple objective--to help students believe in their own potential by allowing them to visualise their future before they begin their professional journey.

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"Artificial intelligence should do more than automate tasks; it should inspire people. We wanted students to see a future version of themselves--whether as an engineer, entrepreneur, researcher, or corporate leader. When students can visualise success, they become more confident in pursuing it. That is the thought behind Passion Hai To Possible Hai," Sonbhadra said.

Manish Kumar Gupta, Head of Admissions, Sharda Group of Institutions, Mathura, said the AI Experience Center is designed to strengthen students' confidence at a stage when career decisions often feel uncertain.

"Many students possess the ability to succeed but lack confidence in their own journey. This initiative encourages them to dream bigger and reminds them that success is built through commitment, discipline, and continuous learning," Gupta said.

Students visiting the centre can create personalized AI avatars that portray them in future professional roles across engineering, management, entrepreneurship, and emerging technology sectors.

The immersive experience blends artificial intelligence, storytelling, and career guidance to motivate students to invest in their own growth.

Education experts believe such experiential initiatives can play an important role in preparing learners for an AI-driven economy, where technological understanding, creativity and adaptability will be equally important.

By integrating inspiration with innovation, Hindustan Campus seeks to create an environment where technology motivates students to transform ambition into achievement.

For every student entering the AI Experience Center, the message is simple yet powerful: "Passion Hai To Possible Hai."

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