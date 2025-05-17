PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 17: India's urban sprawl is growing at a staggering pace, and with it comes an equally explosive rise in municipal waste. From Delhi to Dhanbad, civic bodies struggle daily to keep up with the mountains of garbage generated in our cities. Despite the best intentions of initiatives like Swachh Bharat, ground-level inefficiencies, fraud in reporting, and operational chaos continue to plague solid waste management (SWM). In this grim landscape, one company is emerging as a game-changer.

Enter TrackingPath (AVSG Info Systems Pvt Ltd), a pioneering technology firm that has developed a state-of-the-art AI-powered solid waste management platform that not only maps garbage truck routes but proves--visually, in real-time--that waste has actually been picked up. No more guesswork. No more hollow GPS logs. This is accountability, visualized.

Advertisement

"In most municipalities, GPS data has become a smokescreen," says Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Director - Sales & Strategy, TrackingPath. "The vehicle may have moved, but did it stop at the designated bin? Was the waste lifted? No one knows. We wanted to make the invisible visible. Clean cities aren't just about sweeping streets -- they need smart systems. We've combined AI and real-time data to create a platform that ensures every waste pickup is accounted for and every route is optimized. It's a win for both service providers and citizens."

The AI Backbone: Technology With Eyes and Insight

Advertisement

Tracking Path's platform leverages artificial intelligence in a way few SWM systems have dared. TrackingPath SWM installs onboard cameras on garbage trucks, connected to a central AI system that interprets visual data in real time. The system can detect when a garbage bin is being lifted, when waste is being dumped, and when it's being ignored. Each incident is automatically recorded with a timestamp and geo-tag, forming a verifiable log of action.

This visual record eliminates false reporting, ensures actual service delivery, and emboldens trust between civic bodies and private operators. It's no longer enough to show that the truck moved. With Tracking Path, you must prove the pickup happened.

The platform's ability to differentiate between wet and dry waste, is automatically enforcing compliance with India's mandatory waste segregation rules. AI identifies the nature of the waste being collected, providing city administrators with accurate metrics on segregation.

A Smart City Command Center in Your Palm

While AI handles ground-level intelligence, the platform's control center operates like a digital nerve hub. Every vehicle's location is monitored in real-time, not just for navigation but for actual coverage. Route deviations are flagged. Missed pickups are instantly identified. If a bin overflows or is skipped, the system alerts supervisors via SMS, email, and push notifications.

Beyond logistics, the platform is a behavioral mirror for employees. From drivers to loaders, every person's activity is tracked--on-time starts, adherence to routes, driving patterns, and even rough handling. "It's not surveillance for control. It's insight for empowerment," Amit Kumar Verma, Director --Technical Head, TrackingPath. "That's where our AI-based SWM system changes the game. It visually confirms waste pickup, detects fuel misuse, and even estimates load without any extra hardware. Our platform helps cities stay clean and service providers stay accountable -- all in real time."

What truly sets TrackingPath apart is its fuel monitoring system--delivered without installing any physical sensors. Using proprietary algorithms and vehicle behavior data, the AI estimates fuel usage with 99% accuracy. This means no tampering, no maintenance, and most importantly, no fuel theft--a problem that has plagued government fleets for years.

Additionally, the platform provides load estimation based on GPS and telematics. By analyzing stop durations, terrain patterns, and pickup activity, the system can estimate whether a vehicle is full, half-full, or underused. This enables dynamic route optimization and prevents underloaded trips.

Integration Meets Intelligence

In the age of connected ecosystems, TrackingPath's solution doesn't exist in isolation. It integrates seamlessly with existing municipal GIS and mapping systems, giving officers a real-time visual layout of vehicle positions, bin locations, collection coverage, and incident reports. From any command center--or even a mobile device--an official can see a heatmap of where work has been done and where gaps remain.

The system also supports IoT sensor integration in bins, monitoring fill levels and sending alerts when bins are about to overflow. This avoids redundant pickups and allows municipalities to schedule collections more intelligently--saving both fuel and manpower.

Equally impressive is the platform's ability to churn this flood of data into clear, actionable analytics. Ward-wise performance reports, route adherence scores, waste volume trends, and workforce efficiency dashboards empower administrators to make informed decisions--not based on hunches, but on hard evidence.

Real Impact, Real Stories

In one of the pilot projects, missed waste pickups fell by over 60% within 2 months while reports of fuel siphoning dropped by 40%, and segregation compliance improved by more than 50% across several wards. Contractors worked smarter, citizens complained less, and supervisors stayed in command.

"In just a few weeks, the entire waste management ecosystem felt like a synchronized orchestra," said a senior municipal commissioner who requested anonymity. "It was no longer chaos. It was clarity."

The Mission Behind the Machines

At the core of TrackingPath's innovation is a deeply human mission. The founders saw firsthand the frustrations of urban governance--missing files, corrupt vendors and public outcry. They wanted to build not just another civic tech startup, but a movement for clean governance through AI.

Clean Cities, Smarter India

As India's cities prepare for the next wave of urbanization, platform like TrackingPath is becoming not just useful but essential. They align perfectly with national initiatives like Smart Cities Mission, Swachh Bharat 2.0, and Digital India. In an era where citizens demand both service and accountability, AI-backed transparency is the currency of trust. With TrackingPath, a new era of clean cities through clean data has arrived.

And it's not just changing waste management--it's redefining governance itself

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)