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Home / Business / AI must move beyond intelligence to offer wiser, ethical advice: Experts at IIT Ropar

AI must move beyond intelligence to offer wiser, ethical advice: Experts at IIT Ropar

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ANI
Updated At : 09:47 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Artificial intelligence (AI) must evolve beyond providing information to offering responsible, ethical and wiser advice, as growing dependence on the technology raises concerns over misleading responses, human decision-making and societal well-being, experts said.

The experts were speaking on the sidelines of 'Shaping the AI Mind,' an event held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar in Punjab on Monday, where Dr Ishan Shivanand, Director of Research at Stanford University and founder of the global mental health alliance Compassion Unites, launched the white paper titled 'Beyond Intelligence: Defining and Measuring Wisdom for AI' in the presence of IIT Ropar Director Prof Rajeev Ahuja.

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Speaking to ANI, Shivanand, co-author of the white paper, highlighted the need to incorporate wisdom into AI systems through a framework called HEED, which focuses on harm, ego, endurance and discernment.

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"Being wiser means that AI should not just tell us what we want to hear; it should tell us what we need to hear and be able to guide us in the right direction," Shivanand said.

Explaining the framework, he said AI responses should remain consistent irrespective of the language used or the identity of the person asking the question.

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"We have seen in our research that if you communicate in English or Hindi, AI's answers change. The answers also change depending on who is asking the question," he said.

Shivanand said the proposed model draws inspiration from ancient Indian knowledge, particularly the Shiv Sutra, to incorporate compassion, dignity and an absence of prejudice into AI systems.

He also warned that dependence on AI would increase significantly as the technology moves beyond early adopters and becomes widely accessible across professions.

Meanwhile, IIT Ropar Director Rajeev Ahuja said the institution was exploring ways to combine spirituality with technology to develop more responsible AI models based on ancient Indian knowledge.

"We are going to use the knowledge contained in our Shastras to develop a new AI model that will be more responsible and capable of providing wiser advice," Ahuja told ANI.

He said incorporating wisdom into AI could help prevent systems from providing responses that may harm individuals or society.

Highlighting cybersecurity concerns, Aarti Samani, Founder of Shreem Growth Partners, warned that AI systems could pose risks if they operate without adequate safeguards and ethical guidance.

"We are already seeing evidence of AI developing a criminal mindset," Samani claimed, referring to reports of AI models breaching test environments and accessing protected systems.

She also expressed concern over young people increasingly relying on AI for emotional support and validation.

"Use AI as a thinking partner and as a tool that can perform a lot of laborious tasks for you, but do not be influenced by AI," she said.

Samani stressed that human cognitive abilities and independent decision-making must remain central to the use of AI.

Atharva Poundarik, Assistant Professor at IIT Ropar, said educational institutions must equip students with strong moral foundations alongside technical expertise.

"What we are trying to do through these initiatives that we are inaugurating today is to instil certain foundational principles and ground-up thinking that can help students use AI as a tool rather than allow AI to become their master," Poundarik told ANI.

He said the initiatives would focus on developing technologically competent and courageous leaders capable of using AI judiciously for the benefit of society.

The experts emphasised that integrating ethical principles, human values and responsible decision-making into AI development would become increasingly important as the technology gains wider adoption. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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