AI-native networks, 6G to shape next phase of telecom, global leaders say at IMC 2026

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): India’s telecom sector is moving beyond expanding connectivity towards building AI-native networks, integrating intelligence into infrastructure and shaping global 6G standards, with technology leaders at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 highlighting the need for programmable, secure and intelligent networks to support the next phase of the digital economy.

Ericsson CEO for South-East Asia, Oceania and India Andres Vicente said India’s rapid 5G adoption and investment in advanced networks have created a strong foundation for the next stage of digital growth. He said the transition to 5G Standalone would make networks more programmable and support differentiated connectivity, new AI-powered use cases and the eventual evolution towards 6G.

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GSMA Director General Vivek Badrinath said the focus is shifting from simply connecting people to determining what more than a billion connected people and businesses can do with digital infrastructure. “AI will be a major part of what comes next,” he said, stressing the importance of compute, models, data and skills alongside more intelligent and programmable networks.

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Qualcomm ISAG Chair Etienne Chaponniere highlighted another major shift, saying AI could become the new user interface as devices increasingly understand their surroundings and process information locally. He said greater on-device processing would reduce the need to send all data back to networks and have implications for the design and standardisation of future networks.

TIM Head of European Affairs and Economic Studies Giacomo Robustelli said AI should also be viewed as an infrastructure revolution, with every new AI application increasing demand for connectivity, computing, storage and security.

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On 6G, Bharat 6G Alliance Chairman N.G. Subramaniam said the technology would go beyond faster speeds to make networks more intelligent, with communications and AI evolving together. He said India’s 6G development is being pursued in mission mode with government support and industry participation in research and innovation.

C-DOT CEO Rajkumar Upadhyay meanwhile called for India’s telecom manufacturing ecosystem to move beyond production towards greater value creation through design, intellectual property and domestically developed equipment, alongside increased investment in security, quality, AI and cybersecurity. (ANI)

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