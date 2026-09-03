Ai+ Opens Up Nxt Quantum OS with Transparent Software Versions and Network Diagnostics

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 3: Ai+ Smartphone rolls out Nxt Quantum OS v1.1 that strengthens its privacy framework and gives users greater visibility and control over how applications access their devices and data.

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As part of the commitment to data sovereignty and security, Nxt Quantum enforces a strict sovereign data boundary, ensuring that 100% of application data traffic is routed through local, India-hosted infrastructure. This robust system performs automated analysis of source rules across more than 1,000 connections and 172 unique destination IPs to ensure perimeter security. Notably, all data traffic and IP pings are contained within India, with external traffic limited to essential Google core services directed solely to California and Singapore, necessary for standard operating system functions. This approach not only prioritises data integrity but also reinforces our commitment to protecting user information in line with the Nxtquantum OS framework

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With v1.1, NxtQuantum OS also introduces a more streamlined privacy experience through the NxtPrivacy Dashboard, bringing application permissions together in a single interface. Users can review, modify and revoke permissions more easily, providing greater control over how applications interact with device resources and personal data. Enhanced background activity visibility helps users understand when applications access sensitive device resources while operating outside active use. Privacy alerts further help identify permissions that may be excessive, unnecessary or no longer required, enabling users to make more informed decisions about their privacy.

Commenting on the update, Madhav Sheth, CEO, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies (Ai+ Smartphone), said, “The future of technology isn't defined by what it can do. It's defined by how much people can trust it and the aspirations it enables. That belief is central to how we are building NxtQuantum OS.”

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The latest enhancements are part of NxtQuantum’s broader approach to building a technology platform, in which privacy, security, and user control are considered throughout the software experience.

This commitment to transparency also extends to how Ai+ evaluates its products through Project Open Review 2.0, which enables reviewers, creators, journalists, technology enthusiasts and ethical hackers to independently test Ai+ devices and provide feedback even before launch.

About Ai+ and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is designed, engineered and developed in India while remaining globally competitive.

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India’s first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs — it stands for India’s next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

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