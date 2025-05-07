AI-Powered Dairy Solutions: Areete Collaborates with BAIF to Enhance Farmer Outcomes

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 7: Areete Business Solutions, known for bringing technology closer to the fields, has announced a strategic collaboration with BAIF Development Research Foundation, one of India's most respected rural development institutions, to make livestock health and productivity management more innovative and accessible for farmers. This collaboration between Areete and BAIF aims to drive positive change in the dairy sector by introducing suitable technologies for improving cattle well-being, milk quality, and overall milk production.

Areete's work centres around making data work for farmers. Using simple, farmer-friendly tools backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI), Areete helps track cattle health, spot early warning signs, and provide actionable insights that contribute to better herd management, improved animal productivity, and enhanced farm incomes. By integrating these systems into BAIF's wide-ranging rural programs, the goal is clear: healthier animals, higher productivity, and stronger rural economies.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Srinivas Subramanian, Founder and Managing Director of Areete Business Solutions, said: "We are a data sciences company in dairy. Our technology is built to serve the people who work the hardest--the dairy farmers. The BAIF partnership allows us to further our reach and take our solutions deeper into rural India to put them into the hands of those who can benefit most."

In a statement, BAIF's Mr Bharat Kakade, President and Managing Trustee, remarked,"BAIF has consistently championed sustainable rural livelihoods through appropriate technology and innovation. Areete's approach, combining early health monitoring with productivity enhancement, complements our long-standing efforts to empower farming communities. We look forward to leveraging this collaboration to strengthen livestock development services and farmer incomes at the grassroots."

This collaboration reinforces Areete's commitment to delivering farmer-first, technology-enabled solutions for livestock health and productivity. Through this partnership, Areete aims to deepen its engagement with India's rural dairy ecosystem, drawing on BAIF's institutional expertise and trusted community presence to deliver sustainable, measurable impact.

About Areete

Areete Business Solutions is a comprehensive cattle health monitoring IoT solution focused on deploying technology to improve the way dairy farms operate in India. With a strong focus on livestock health monitoring and farmer empowerment, Areete uses technology to deliver simple, effective solutions that fit seamlessly into the dairy farmer's life.

