AI-Powered Marketing SaaS Platform LiftU Crosses 200-Brand Milestone; Launches ₹2,499 All-in-One Growth Suite for Indian MSMEs

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New Delhi [India], June 20: LiftU, an India-based AI-powered marketing SaaS platform founded by Himanshu Jalan and Neha Gupta, has crossed the milestone of working with more than 200 brands across India. Alongside this achievement, the company has introduced its ₹2,499 subscription-based all-in-one growth suite, aimed at making professional marketing support more accessible for Indian MSMEs, startups, and local businesses.

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Built as a SaaS-based marketing solution, LiftU combines artificial intelligence, creative automation, social media management, website support, lead generation, and performance marketing into one structured platform. The product is designed to help businesses manage their digital growth through a simplified subscription model instead of depending on multiple vendors, freelancers, or traditional agency retainers.

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LiftU is addressing this gap by combining artificial intelligence, creative services, and performance marketing into a structured, affordability-focused model. The platform supports businesses with social media management, content creation, AI-assisted product visuals, website support, lead generation, and digital advertising solutions.

The company's approach is designed especially for MSMEs and budding entrepreneurs who need regular marketing support but may not have the resources to hire full-time teams or work with large agencies. With its ₹2,499 monthly growth suite, LiftU aims to lower the entry barrier for businesses looking to build a professional digital presence.

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Speaking about the company's journey, Himanshu Jalan, Co-founder of LiftU, said, "MSMEs form the backbone of India's economy, yet many of them still struggle to access quality marketing support at an affordable cost. Our aim with LiftU is to simplify marketing for small businesses by using AI, creativity, and performance-driven execution in a way that is practical and accessible."

LiftU's growing adoption across 200+ brands reflects the rising demand for technology-enabled marketing solutions among Indian businesses. The company currently works with brands across sectors such as retail, healthcare, real estate, finance, education, manufacturing, hospitality, automobiles, beauty and wellness, technology, and emerging D2C categories.

A key part of LiftU's offering is its use of AI in creative and marketing workflows. From AI-based product visuals and promotional creatives to campaign support and lead generation, the company uses technology to help businesses create content faster, reduce dependency on traditional production processes, and maintain consistency across digital platforms.

Aligned with the spirit of Vocal for Local, LiftU's larger mission is to enable digital presence for local businesses across India. The company believes that professional marketing should not remain limited to large enterprises and that MSMEs should have access to tools and support that help them compete more confidently in the digital economy.

As part of its long-term vision, LiftU aims to reach and support 1 lakh MSME brands and businesses by 2027, helping them build digital visibility, access affordable marketing solutions, and grow with AI-powered support.

Beyond commercial growth, LiftU also views its work as a social impact initiative. By supporting MSMEs, first-generation entrepreneurs, and regional businesses, the company aims to contribute to stronger local economies, improved entrepreneurial confidence, and wider digital adoption among businesses that are often underserved by traditional marketing models.

As India's MSME ecosystem continues to move toward digital-first growth, LiftU is positioning itself as a technology-led marketing partner for emerging businesses. With its 200-brand milestone, AI-enabled workflows, affordability-focused model, and 2027 mission, the company aims to continue helping local businesses become more visible, professional, and growth-ready.

About LiftU

LiftU is an India-based AI-powered marketing platform founded by Himanshu Jalan and Neha Gupta. The company helps MSMEs, startups, and local businesses build digital presence through social media management, AI-powered creative content, website support, lead generation, and performance marketing solutions. Its mission is to empower 1 lakh MSME brands and businesses by 2027 with accessible, affordable, and AI-enabled marketing support.

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