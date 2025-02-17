AI Revolution in India as Tatwa Technologies Introduces AI-First OmniAgent on its 23rd Foundation Day

VMPL

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 17: Tatwa Technologies Limited, a global leader in IT and ITES solutions Company celebrated its 23rd Foundation Day with a grand event at its corporate headquarters in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The celebration was digitally streamed across all delivery centers nationwide, with over 3,000 employees & associates participating.

The occasion marked a significant technological milestone for Tatwa Technologies with the launch of its groundbreaking conversational AI product -- AI First OmniAgent, developed under its AI group TatwaOration.AI.

The AI First OmniAgent stands out for its multilingual, human-like interactions, customizable with human emotions such as humor, and empathy, making it a first-of-its-kind product in India and a game-changer on the global stage.

The Foundation Day event was inaugurated by Mr Jnan Dash, a leading name in the field of Information Technology as the Honourable Chief Guest. "I am amazed to see the progress of Tatwa over the last couple of decades. What keeps them ahead in the race is their eagerness to accept and adapt themselves to the fast changing technology", opined Mr Dash, while speaking on the occasion.

"This solution empowers businesses to deliver truly exceptional customer experiences that are both human-centered and highly efficient," said Mr. Ayaskanta Mohanty, Managing Director of Tatwa Technologies Limited.

Mr. Tapendra N Senapati, Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the company's commitment to AI innovation in 2025 and coming times. "Innovation is our DNA. With AI First OmniAgent, businesses worldwide will be able to redefine customer acquisition service and retention in ways never imagined before."

The AI First OmniAgent was met with overwhelming enthusiasm during a sneak peek at the Taj City Centre, Gurgaon, where top CEOs, CXOs, and CIOs from India Inc. lauded its ability to deliver seamless, personalized, and hyper-efficient customer experiences.

Making a Social and Digital Impact

Tatwa Technologies continues to lead in both technological innovation and societal contributions. Highlights from its recent impact initiatives include:

* 75% of employees hail from rural India, serving as breadwinners for their families.

* 65% of the workforce comprises women, with 72% of them in their first job.

* 82,292 digitally skilled professionals trained in IT/ITES over the last 23 years.

* Providing 96 digital skill training programs annually, ensuring global service delivery readiness.

* Commitment to environmental and community health with over 5,000 trees planted, 12,000 health checkups, and 7,500 eye screenings conducted.

The AI First OmniAgent is designed to:

* Elevate customer engagement with human-like conversations.

* Automate routine tasks such as query resolution and scheduling.

* Handle complex issues and provide empathetic support.

The product's debut signals a transformative moment in conversational AI, with TatwaOration.AI planning extensive interactions with industry leaders across sectors and geographies to drive adoption and innovation.

About Tatwa Technologies Limited

Founded in 2002, Tatwa Technologies Limited is a global leader in IT-enabled services and digital transformation solutions. The company specializes in leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as AI to drive business efficiencies across its delivery centres nationally and global out reach presence in USA, UAE, Singapore, Africa.

