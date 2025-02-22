AI revolutionizing cancer treatment and drug discovery says Sangita Reddy, Joint MD, Apollo

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Artificial Intelligence (AI) is playing a significant role in the early detection of cancer and accelerating new drug discoveries, according to Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI she highlighted how AI is transforming healthcare and contributing to a healthier future.

She said, "In the cancer treatment the AI actually has far reaching implications and great capabilities. The first most important one is to build risk models because it's very difficult to screen 1.4 billion people in India or 7 billion people across the world. But if you build risk models and apply them in a population health environment, you will find people at high risk. The AI will help you find those people. Then you focus on early detection in people at high risk".

In addition to early detection, AI is also enhancing the process of drug discovery. Reddy pointed out that AI has been instrumental in understanding protein folding, which plays a crucial role in disease manifestation. By analyzing how proteins fold, researchers can better understand diseases and develop more effective treatments.

Reddy also spoke about the role of Indian healthcare professionals in leveraging technology for remote care. She stated that Indian professionals are building AI models and utilizing remote care services, allowing patients from remote areas to consult doctors through telemedicine.

With a global healthcare workforce shortage of 17 million professionals, she stressed that Indian youth can be trained to help address this gap and contribute to global healthcare solutions.

Highlighting government initiatives in the healthcare sector, Reddy praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on primary healthcare. She mentioned that senior citizens above 70 years of age now have insurance coverage, including for pre-existing diseases.

She also pointed out that India's Digital Health Mission is playing a crucial role in collecting and utilizing healthcare data for better treatments.

Furthermore, she stated that India is increasing the number of healthcare professionals to meet the growing demand. More than 10,000 new doctors will be recruited within this year, and 75,000 doctors will be added over the next five years. This, she believes, will strengthen India's healthcare system and improve access to quality medical care.

Reddy expressed confidence that India is emerging as a global leader in healthcare. She noted that people from various countries are traveling to India for medical treatment due to the availability of high-quality care at one-tenth of the cost compared to other countries.

She concluded saying, "This is India's time for advanced healthcare. We will take care of our own people, but we will also help to work on creating a healthier, happier world." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)