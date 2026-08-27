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Home / Business / Ai+ Rolls Out New Software Update for Nova 2 Ultra, Focused on Camera Experience, Performance &amp; Security

Ai+ Rolls Out New Software Update for Nova 2 Ultra, Focused on Camera Experience, Performance & Security

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PTI
Updated At : 05:49 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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The update refines the Nova 2 Ultra’s bokeh algorithm, enhances smoother UI responsiveness, and introduces the latest August security patch alongside key stability improvements New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Ai+ Smartphone today announced the rollout of Nova_2_Ultra_SW_V10 (build Nova_2_Ultra_SW_V10_20260823) for the Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra, focused on enhancing camera stability, connectivity, and the overall system experience. The update is part of Ai+ Smartphone’s ongoing effort to refine the user experience through continuous software optimisation and feedback-led improvements.

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Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra gets a new software update, bringing enhancements across camera experience, performance and security Key Updates 1. Refined Bokeh Algorithm for Natural Portraits — The Nova 2 Ultra’s camera algorithm has been optimised for smoother, more natural background blur, helping deliver a more refined portrait photography experience. The update also addresses an intermittent connectivity-loss issue that could occur when triggering the bokeh blur algorithm, making the experience more consistent.

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2. Enhanced Fluidity Across the UI — Optimisations to scrolling, app animations, app switching and system navigation deliver a smoother and more responsive interaction experience across the device.

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3. August Security Patch & Stability Improvements — The update includes the latest August security patch, along with fixes for app crashes, unresponsiveness and other stability issues, supporting a more reliable overall experience.

With this update, Ai+ continues to invest in the software experience of its flagship device, refining camera performance, system fluidity and reliability through ongoing updates. The update is rolling out to Nova 2 Ultra users starting today and can be downloaded via Settings > System > Software Update > Check for Updates.

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About Ai+ Smartphone Ai+ Smartphone is an Indian technology brand delivering high-performance, accessible mobile experiences powered by NxtQuantum OS — India’s first sovereign mobile operating system. By combining clean design, long battery life and privacy-first software across its smartphone and Connected AIoT ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is establishing a new standard for trust, performance and user-owned technology.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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