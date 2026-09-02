AI skills command highest salary growth in India; Bengaluru remains top-paying market

Artificial intelligence (AI) recorded the highest year-on-year (YoY) salary growth among all categories analysed, with wages rising 12 per cent in India, while computer and network security and semiconductors followed with 9 per cent growth each, according to the latest foundit Insights Tracker (FIT).

Advertisement

The report highlights a widening gap between specialised, high-demand skills and more established professions in India's salary structure.

Advertisement

The disparity becomes even more pronounced over a two-year period. While compensation in sectors such as computer hardware and e-commerce has declined and salaries in IT services have remained largely stagnant, AI salaries have compounded 23 per cent between 2024 and 2026, rising by 10 per cent and 12 per cent respectively.

Advertisement

"Businesses are becoming pickier about what they will pay more for. The strongest raises are now determined by whether a talent closes a capability gap that the company requires, not by experience alone. The lesson for professionals is simple: as business needs change, compensation growth will increasingly follow those who continue to hone and update their skills," said Tarun Sinha, CEO of foundit.

The wage premium for AI professionals is evident from the beginning of their careers. For those with zero to three years of experience, annual compensation ranges from Rs 8.87 lakh to Rs 15.41 lakh. For professionals with more than 15 years of experience, this rises to Rs 70.99 lakh–Rs 89.24 lakh annually.

Advertisement

Cybersecurity recorded the highest annual compensation ceiling among all the categories analysed, at Rs 97.81 lakh.

AI professionals also command significantly higher salaries than those in traditional IT roles. In information technology and IT services, entry-level compensation ranges from Rs 2.68 lakh to Rs 5.08 lakh annually—about one-third of the starting salaries for AI professionals. At more than 15 years of experience, IT and IT services salaries range from Rs 57.55 lakh to Rs 72.13 lakh annually, still considerably below the upper end of compensation for senior AI professionals.

According to the data, both information technology and IT services recorded a 1 per cent decline in salaries over the past year.

The report shows a clear divergence in salary growth across India's IT sector. Data mining salaries increased by 7 per cent, while computer and network security grew by 9 per cent and artificial intelligence by 12 per cent.

Computer networking and computer software recorded marginal growth of 1 per cent each. In contrast, salaries in information technology declined by 1 per cent, internet by 2 per cent, e-commerce by 3 per cent and computer hardware by 4 per cent over the past year.

There are also significant regional differences in AI salaries, reflecting the concentration of mature technology ecosystems and specialised companies across major Indian markets.

Bengaluru continues to be India's highest-paying market, with its strong concentration of product companies, AI-first startups and global capability centres (GCCs) driving demand for specialised talent and supporting higher compensation levels.