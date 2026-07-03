Ai+ Smartphone Announces Biggest-Ever Offer on Pulse 2 at INR 8,999 and Across its Product Portfolio During Flipkart GOAT Sale

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New Delhi [India], July 3: Ai+ Smartphone has announced attractive pricing across its smartphone and AIoT portfolio for Flipkart's much-awaited GOAT Sale. Flipkart Plus customers will get early access to the sale starting July 3, while the GOAT Sale opens for all customers from July 4. The biggest-ever offer on the Ai+ Pulse 2, available at a special price of INR 8,999, is among the highlights of this year's Flipkart GOAT Sale. Consumers can also avail attractive offers across the Nova Series, wearables, audio products and tablets.

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The Ai+ Pulse 2 has been developed for consumers looking for a reliable everyday smartphone experience. The smartphone features a 6.745-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Unisoc T7250 octa-core processor, a 50MP AI rear camera, an 8MP front camera, a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and Android 16-based NxtQuantum OS. Available with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB, it also comes with IP64-rated dust and water resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

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Commenting on the announcement, Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said "As our product portfolio continues to expand, our focus is on ensuring that more consumers are able to experience the Ai+ ecosystem across smartphones and connected devices. The Flipkart GOAT Sale allows us to do that through the biggest-ever offer on the Pulse 2, alongside attractive pricing across the Nova Series and our AIoT portfolio. We remain committed to delivering products that combine dependable performance, clean software and meaningful value across every price segment."

Alongside the Pulse 2, consumers can also avail offers across the Nova Series, including the Nova 2, Nova 2 Neo, Nova 2 Pro and Nova 2 Ultra. Developed to cater to a wide spectrum of consumers, from first-time 5G smartphone users to those seeking a more performance-oriented smartphone experience, the lineup combines dependable hardware with Android 16-based NxtQuantum OS to deliver clean software, reliable performance and long-lasting battery life across different price segments.

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The Flipkart GOAT Sale will also feature offers across Ai+ AIoT portfolio, including the NovaWatch Active, NovaWatch Kids 4G, NovaWatch Rotatecam 4G goes on sale for the first time during Flipkart GOAT Sale, Wearbuds, NovaPods Go and the Pulse Tab, giving consumers access to Ai+ connected ecosystem across wearables, audio products and tablets.

During the Flipkart GOAT Sale, the Ai+ Pulse 2 will be available at its biggest-ever price of INR 8,999, while the Nova Series will start at INR 10,999, with the Nova 2, Nova 2 Neo, Nova 2 Pro and Nova 2 Ultra available at INR 10,999, INR 12,999, INR 14,999 and INR 16,999, respectively. The Ai+ Flip will also be available at a special price of INR 29,999.

Across the AIoT portfolio, the NovaWatch Active will be available at INR 1,499, NovaWatch Kids 4G at INR 3,149, NovaWatch Rotatecam 4G at INR 4,499, Wearbuds at INR 4,199, NovaPods Go at INR 699, and the Pulse Tab at INR 12,999, with applicable bank and exchange offers on select products.

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs -- it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.

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