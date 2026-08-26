Ai+ Smartphone Announces Nova 2 Power through Project Open Review 2.0, Unveiling a Bold New Design and Powerful Performance

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New Delhi [India], August 26: Ai+ Smartphone announced Nova 2 Power 5G, the newest addition to its Nova 2 Series, through Project Open Review 2.0, revealing the device's design, colourways and chipset ahead of its market debut. The programme invites reviewers, creators, journalists, technology enthusiasts and ethical hackers to independently put Nova 2 Power to the test before it reaches consumers.

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Building on the first edition of Project Open Review, which drew more than 700 registrations, Open Review 2.0 expands participation to include ethical hackers for the first time, reflecting Ai+'s commitment to building Trust through Transparency before the product reaches the end consumer.

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With Nova 2 Power, Ai+ Smartphone is introducing a smartphone built around two defining ideas - "Design that inspires and Power that outlasts." The design story comes to life through two striking dual Colour Fusion finishes: Golden Blue Fusion, which brings together muted gold and deep navy blue in a fluid gradient that shifts from understated warmth to a deeper, bolder tone; and Blue Fusion, which transitions from cool ocean blue to vivid sunset orange for a younger, more expressive visual identity.

Rather than treating colour as a surface-level addition, the design language brings contrasting tones together in a dual flowing finish, giving Nova 2 Power a distinctive and recognisable identity. The approach is designed for consumers who increasingly see their smartphone not just as a technology device, but as an extension of their personal style.

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Under the hood, Nova 2 Power runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7100, built on a 6nm process designed to deliver a balance of sustained performance and power efficiency.

Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said, "Nova 2 Power represents the next evolution of the Nova Series bringing together performance and a design identity that is distinctly its own. The Dimensity 7100 gives it the performance foundation, while our new Colour Fusion finishes allow the device to stand out beyond specifications. But we also believe a product should earn confidence before it asks consumers for it. With Project Open Review 2.0, we are putting the Nova 2 Power to test before it reaches the end consumer."

Under Project Open Review 2.0, participants will get early, independent access to evaluate Nova 2 Power across all the specs and overall user experience. The process is entirely unscripted, with no expectation of a favourable verdict. Nova 2 Power runs on NxtQuantum OS, Ai+ Smartphone's mobile operating system, and extends the Nova Series into a more performance and design-led territory.

Further details on Nova 2 Power, including additional specifications, pricing and availability, will be announced closer to its consumer launch.

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is an Indian technology brand delivering high-performance, accessible mobile experiences powered by NxtQuantum OS -- India's first sovereign mobile operating system. By combining clean design, long battery life and privacy-first software across its smartphone and Connected AIoT ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is establishing a new standard for trust, performance and user-owned technology.

About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.

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