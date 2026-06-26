Ai+ Smartphone Begins Sales of Nova 2 Pro and Nova 2 Neo Starting 26th June

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New Delhi [India], June 26: Ai+ Smartphone today announced the commencement of sales of its latest devices, Nova 2 Pro and Nova 2 Neo, as part of the newly launched Nova Series. Designed to cater to a broad spectrum of users, from first-time smartphone owners to performance-focused upgraders, the Nova 2 Neo and Nova 2 Pro will be available exclusively on Flipkart and select retail outlets starting June 26 at 12 noon.

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The launch of Nova 2 Neo and Nova 2 Pro builds on the strong momentum of the Nova Series, which has witnessed exceptional consumer demand and growing affinity among Indian smartphone buyers since its inception.

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The units will be available at the following pricing (Day 1 of Sales):

Nova 2 Neo 5G

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4GB + 128GB | Rs. 12,999

6GB + 128GB | Rs. 13,999

Nova 2 Pro 5G

6GB + 128GB | Rs. 14,999* onwards

8GB + 128GB | Rs. 16,999* onwards

**Including Rs. 1,000 Bank Offer on all Banks (Debit/Credit)

Commenting on the commencement of sales, Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies said, "The Nova 2 Neo and Nova 2 Pro reflect our effort to make capable, well-designed and dependable smartphone experiences accessible to a wider set of consumers. We have focused on the things that matter most in daily use - performance, battery life, imaging, software quality and privacy so that users do not have to compromise based on budget. With sales beginning today, we are excited to bring the next chapter of the Nova Series to more users across India."

Nova 2 Neo: Built for Everyday Reliability

The Nova 2 Neo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset and features a 6.745-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth everyday use. It runs on Android 16-based NxtQuantum OS, offering a clean software experience backed by the NxtPrivacy Dashboard and AI Key support. The device houses a 48MP Sony IMX582 AI camera and an 8MP front camera for everyday photography and video calls. A 6000mAh battery with 18W charging support ensures all-day usage, while a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP65 dust and water resistance, dual SIM 5G, expandable storage of up to 2TB, and a slim 8.5mm profile round out a highly practical package.

Nova 2 Pro: Built for Performance and Creativity

The Nova 2 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset and features a 6.9-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits HBM brightness, and a multi-layer cooling system for sustained performance. It runs on Android 16-based NxtQuantum OS with the NxtPrivacy Dashboard and advanced AI Key customisation. Its camera setup includes a 48MP Sony IMX582 AI main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 13MP front camera built for content creation and video communication. The device features customisable lights in the back panel for calls, messages, and notifications, a premium 2.5D glass finish, dual stereo speakers, dual microphones, UFS storage with expandable memory of up to 1TB, and a 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

With the Nova 2 Neo and Nova 2 Pro, Ai+ Smartphone continues to make trusted technology more accessible, combining reliable performance, user privacy, and meaningful innovation for everyday users.

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs -- it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.

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