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Home / Business / Ai+ Smartphone Brings Forward November 15 Price Hike to November 11, Now Is the Best Time to Buy

Ai+ Smartphone Brings Forward November 15 Price Hike to November 11, Now Is the Best Time to Buy

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PTI
Updated At : 05:47 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

Ai+ Smartphone today announced that its previously communicated price revision, originally scheduled for November 15, will now take effect on November 11, 2026. Consumers have until November 10 to purchase their preferred devices at existing prices, subject to availability.

Ai+ Smartphone Brings Forward November 15 Price Hike to November 11

The decision follows stronger-than-anticipated consumer demand, with sales exceeding initial projections and existing inventory being exhausted ahead of schedule. With fresh inventory being procured at higher memory and component costs, the company has advanced its planned price revision to reflect the updated cost structure.

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Now is the best time to buy. With the revised prices taking effect earlier than initially announced, consumers planning their next smartphone purchase or upgrade have a limited opportunity to buy at current prices.

Pricing from 11th Nov 2026

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Model

Variant

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Previous Price

Revised Cost from November 11

Ai+ Pulse 2 FE

4+64

Rs 8,999

Rs 10,999

Ai+ Pulse 2

4+64

Rs 8,999

Rs 10,999

Ai+ Pulse 2

4+128

Rs 9,999

Rs 11,499

Ai+ Pulse 2

6+128

Rs 10,999

Rs 11,999

Ai+ Nova 2 5G

4+64

Rs 11,999

Rs 13,999

Ai+ Nova 2 5G

4+128

Rs 12,999

Rs 14,499

Ai+ Nova 2 5G

6+128

Rs 13,999

Rs 14,999

Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G

4+64

Rs 12,499

Rs 14,999

Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G

4+128

Rs 12,999

Rs 15,999

Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G

6+128

Rs 14,999

Rs 16,999

Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G

6+128

Rs 15,999*

Rs 16,999*

Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G

8+128

Rs 16,999*

Rs 18,999*

Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G

6+128

Rs 16,999

Rs 17,999

Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G

8+128

Rs 17,999

Rs 19,999

Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G

6+128

Rs 18,999

Rs 20,999

Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G

8+128

Rs 19,999

Rs 22,999

Ai+ NovaFlip 5G

8+256

Rs 49,999

Rs 49,999

*including bank offers

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system, the brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

About Ai+ and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is designed, engineered, and developed in India while remaining globally competitive.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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