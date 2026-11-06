Ai+ Smartphone Brings Forward November 15 Price Hike to November 11, Now Is the Best Time to Buy

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)
Ai+ Smartphone today announced that its previously communicated price revision, originally scheduled for November 15, will now take effect on November 11, 2026. Consumers have until November 10 to purchase their preferred devices at existing prices, subject to availability.
Ai+ Smartphone Brings Forward November 15 Price Hike to November 11
The decision follows stronger-than-anticipated consumer demand, with sales exceeding initial projections and existing inventory being exhausted ahead of schedule. With fresh inventory being procured at higher memory and component costs, the company has advanced its planned price revision to reflect the updated cost structure.
Now is the best time to buy. With the revised prices taking effect earlier than initially announced, consumers planning their next smartphone purchase or upgrade have a limited opportunity to buy at current prices.
Pricing from 11th Nov 2026
Model
Variant
Previous Price
Revised Cost from November 11
Ai+ Pulse 2 FE
4+64
Rs 8,999
Rs 10,999
Ai+ Pulse 2
4+64
Rs 8,999
Rs 10,999
Ai+ Pulse 2
4+128
Rs 9,999
Rs 11,499
Ai+ Pulse 2
6+128
Rs 10,999
Rs 11,999
Ai+ Nova 2 5G
4+64
Rs 11,999
Rs 13,999
Ai+ Nova 2 5G
4+128
Rs 12,999
Rs 14,499
Ai+ Nova 2 5G
6+128
Rs 13,999
Rs 14,999
Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G
4+64
Rs 12,499
Rs 14,999
Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G
4+128
Rs 12,999
Rs 15,999
Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G
6+128
Rs 14,999
Rs 16,999
Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G
6+128
Rs 15,999*
Rs 16,999*
Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G
8+128
Rs 16,999*
Rs 18,999*
Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G
6+128
Rs 16,999
Rs 17,999
Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G
8+128
Rs 17,999
Rs 19,999
Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G
6+128
Rs 18,999
Rs 20,999
Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G
8+128
Rs 19,999
Rs 22,999
Ai+ NovaFlip 5G
8+256
Rs 49,999
Rs 49,999
*including bank offers
About Ai+ Smartphone
Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system, the brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.
About Ai+ and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies
NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is designed, engineered, and developed in India while remaining globally competitive.
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